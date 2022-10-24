ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual pottery festival returns for 21st year

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
One of the largest pottery festivals in the southeast is back after a two year COVID-induced break.

The Carolina Pottery Festival will return for its 21st year on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LeGrand Center at 1800 E. Marion St., Shelby.

Tickets, which cost $6, are available in advance or at the door.

The annual event attracts crowds of over 2,000 pottery lovers with over 100 well-known regional potters showing and selling their work.

It is one of the largest “pottery only” festivals in the southeast with a wide range of traditional and contemporary work that is functional, decorative and sculptural.

Artists are on hand to talk about their inspiration, methods of creation and answer any questions.

This festival was started by potters, for potters and continues to celebrate and honor the rich heritage of pottery in the region.

“This is an excellent way to see so many different styles of pottery all under one roof,” said Bobbi Black, one of the Festival founders. “Our goal has always been to showcase a wide variety of pottery and to give customers the opportunity to meet the potters while they shop.”

The pottery festival is coordinated by the Cleveland County Arts Council.

“We are thrilled to be back this year with many returning potters as well as potters who are new to our festival,” said Shearra Miller, executive director of the Arts Council.

The festival will offer the opportunity for people to purchase handmade and numbered North Carolina ornaments by Vicki Gill. A limited number have been made.

Attendees can also register for a chance to win a $30 gift certificate that can be used during the festival at any vendor’s booth. Parking is free. Tickets may be purchased in advance at ccartscouncil.org/Events.htm.

For more information, contact the Cleveland County Arts Council, 704-484-2787 or visit the Arts Council website at ccartscouncil.org/Events.htm or Carolina Pottery Festival’s Facebook page.

