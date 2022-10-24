SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO