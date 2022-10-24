Read full article on original website
City no longer paying for immigrant travel, spent $728K on plane and bus tickets
SAN ANTONIO - Transporting asylum seeking immigrants to other parts of the country has sparked controversy in recent months. The City of San Antonio says it has now stopped paying for plane and bus tickets for people at its Migrant Resource Center. In August we first reported the city was...
San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD
For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town
SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
New city budget more than doubles council funds for neighborhood safety projects
SAN ANTONIO – Each San Antonio city council district now has more money set aside to fix dangerous sidewalks or intersections in your neighborhood. The Trouble Shooters show you some of the projects already in the works. “I've been living here for 50 years,” Julio Cavazos says outside his...
Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Texas Mexican Mafia general gets 25 years in prison for distributing meth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 25-years in prison for his role in distributing meth and heroin in the San Antonio area. 34-year-old Donald Trevino, who also goes by many different nicknames, was the "Free World" general of the Texas Mexican mafia, it's a prison and street gang involved in narcotics trafficking and extortion.
Memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush set for Nov. 13
SAN ANTONIO - The memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has been finalized. The large scale service will be held for family, friends and fans on Nov. 13 at Tech Port Center and Arena. This follows a graveside service with family and friends on Oct. 29...
SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
El Chaparral 50th Anniversary
A San Antonio favorite when it comes to Mexican food is celebrating fifty years in the community and they want you to celebrate with them. Rebecca went out to El Chaparral to talk about its rich history and delicious food. Take a look for some delicious details!. EL CHAPPARAL MEXICAN...
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
Meals on Wheels' new facility expands meals, services available to community
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Come November, workers at Meals on Wheels San Antonio will be trading in hard hats for hair nets and aprons. The new Meals on Wheels has plans to be bigger and better than they could've ever imagined with the capacity to serve triple the amount of people they do now.
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after horrific crash kills his passenger
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver, identified as Matthew Martinez, 23, wrapped his car...
Driver to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter in wreck that killed motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – A driver has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after he struck and killed a motorcyclistover the weekend. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Nolan Andrew McKee of Bulverde. Police say he was riding down Blanco Road late Sunday night, when a car next to...
