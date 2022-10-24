ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD

For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town

SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

El Chaparral 50th Anniversary

A San Antonio favorite when it comes to Mexican food is celebrating fifty years in the community and they want you to celebrate with them. Rebecca went out to El Chaparral to talk about its rich history and delicious food. Take a look for some delicious details!. EL CHAPPARAL MEXICAN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
CIBOLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
ATASCOSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy