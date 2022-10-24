Work to begin soon on new Justice Center

After years of planning and discussion, development of Cleveland County’s future Justice Center campus is set to begin.

While work has been done behind the scenes, the public will see the first signs of the project when Justice Place – the road directly in front of the court house – closes.

The street will close when new sewer lines are installed, but it will remain closed as the new campus will utilize that space, according to a presentation given to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday by Blake Myers, facilities project manager for the county.

The Cleveland County Law Enforcement Center has shared space with the courthouse since the 1960s, but as demands and operations have changed over the years, the need for a new space arose.

“Although this building has served the community well over its useful life, more than 50 years have passed since the building was originally built,” County Manager Brian Epley said during a previous interview with The Star. “As with many construction projects during the 1960s, the Law Enforcement Center was designed and constructed with a focus on minimizing cost and long-term structural strength.”

The new Justice Center will include the current courthouse, including the Sheriff’s Office and jail, along with the Guardian ad Litem space and The Star building at 315 E. Graham St., which the county purchased for $1.5 million in 2019.

The Star has continued to lease the space it’s inhabited for more than 40 years, but it is expected to be cleared out in the coming months before being demolished.

The county is still trying to acquire a few small pieces of property in the area where the new center will be constructed.

Once that building is complete, employees will move out of the current courthouse which will then be torn down to make way for a parking plaza, Myers said during the presentation.

While a project of this magnitude can run into obstacles, the preliminary timeline would have the new building complete by fall of 2025, Myers said.

If all goes as planned, the entire project will be complete in fall of 2026.

Myers reviewed multiple projects underway during the meeting, but he said to commissioners, “This is the big one that everybody in the county has been talking about.”

