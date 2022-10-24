Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
St. Jude Stories: Aspen
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helps kids of all ages and walks of life. Aspen is a smart, bubbly, playful little girl — but at only a year and 10 months old she was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. During treatment at St. Jude, she stayed happy and playful...
KMPH.com
'Dogs learning to deal with adversity
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This was expected to be a memorable season for the Fresno State football team, and it may still turn out to be just that. The Bulldogs did not beat Oregon State, suffering a heartbreaking loss on the last play. They lost their quarterback and top...
KMPH.com
Madera woman survives double lung transplant
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
KMPH.com
Singer Karol G visits hospital after a baby was born at her concert in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
KMPH.com
China Peak ski resort job fair Friday in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair for the upcoming season Friday, Oct. 28th at Sequoia Brewing Company at Champlain & Perrin in Fresno. The company will try to fill about 200 open positions at the job fair taking place from 9:00 a.m....
KMPH.com
Newest Fresno store lending a hand to the Poverello House
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The newest Fresno store, Colombia Sportswear Company will be donating 10% of all purchases to the Poverello House. The event will be happening from Nov 3- 6 at the Fig Garden Village location. Those looking to buy a new Columbia item can take this opportunity...
KMPH.com
RSV season is here and hitting harder than ever amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Doctors anticipate Respiratory Syncytial Virus season among children is going to be much more severe than it has been in the last 2 1/2 years. Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KMPH.com
Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show
LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
KMPH.com
Report: Fresno County ranks 3rd in agriculture production, helping feed the world
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Fresno County is one of the major agriculture contributors that are not only feeding the country but the world, according to a report. The Fresno County Department of Agriculture presented its 2021 crop and livestock report. It states that Fresno County comes in third place in California for the most agricultural production.
KMPH.com
Heart of California theme park coming to Fresno? You can push the idea with a signature
FRESNO, Calif. — California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators will relocate...
KMPH.com
USS Hornet survivor remembers 80-year anniversary of abandoning ship on Wednesday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 100-year-old veteran is remembering what it was like to be forced to abandon ship exactly 80 years ago on Wednesday while onboard the USS Hornet CV-8. Bob Cole of Fresno is possible the last survivor from that ship according to the National Association of the USS Hornet.
KMPH.com
Kings County dispatcher pleads for help as autistic daughter hits 14 days in the hospital
LEMOORE, Calif (FOX26) — Support for the family has been pouring in. One FOX26 viewer has made contact and offered to donate a hospital bed, as well as a lift, to the family in need. Another Facebook page, Hughes Newz, posted that they were donating $100 to the family,...
KMPH.com
City of Fresno hosting a city-wide job fair today in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — For the first time in 16 years, the city of Fresno is hosting its very own city-wide job fair. The job fair takes place Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in front of Fresno City Hall. Job seekers will have the chance...
KMPH.com
Sheriff's substation official prescription drug drop-off location in Fresno on Saturday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, Oct. 29th. You're asked to drop off your unused prescription drugs at the Fresno County Sheriff's Substation at 5717 E Shields Ave., between Clovis and Sunnyside Avenues between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The...
KMPH.com
CHP and Fresno PD recover $30,000 in stolen goods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP and Fresno PD join forces and recover more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise. The Retail Crimes Task Force also made three arrests. Officers had a productive day knocking on doors and serving search warrants. At a home in Calwa, CHP spokesperson Mike Salas says they hit the jackpot.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kaya Ray Fisher
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kaya Ray Fisher. Kaya Fisher is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 22-year-old Fisher is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kaya Fisher is hiding,...
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 injured following stabbing at car dealership in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he walked into a Fresno dealership and stabbed a man. The Fresno Police Department responded to Lithia Ford Wednesday morning. When they arrived, a 56-year-old man was suffering from two stabbing wounds to his lower back. He was...
KMPH.com
Man sentenced for the killing of Megan Troen of Tracy
A man was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend of Tracy. According to the Fresno County DA’s office, Kaleo Schreiner, 28, killed 27-year-old Megan Troen back in July 2015. At the time of the crime, both left her home and never returned. The...
KMPH.com
Man killed when truck crashes through railing and falls into Bear Creek in Merced
A man died Tuesday night after he crashed through the railing on Bear Crick bridge in Merced. The crash happened at 10:42 p.m. on G St. and Bear Creek Dr. Merced police say 25-year-old Joseph Vasquez was driving south on G street when his vehicle crossed over the Bear Creek bridge and his truck veered across the road, striking the east bridge railing.
KMPH.com
Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
