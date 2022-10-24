ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMPH.com

St. Jude Stories: Aspen

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helps kids of all ages and walks of life. Aspen is a smart, bubbly, playful little girl — but at only a year and 10 months old she was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. During treatment at St. Jude, she stayed happy and playful...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

'Dogs learning to deal with adversity

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This was expected to be a memorable season for the Fresno State football team, and it may still turn out to be just that. The Bulldogs did not beat Oregon State, suffering a heartbreaking loss on the last play. They lost their quarterback and top...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Madera woman survives double lung transplant

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

China Peak ski resort job fair Friday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair for the upcoming season Friday, Oct. 28th at Sequoia Brewing Company at Champlain & Perrin in Fresno. The company will try to fill about 200 open positions at the job fair taking place from 9:00 a.m....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Newest Fresno store lending a hand to the Poverello House

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The newest Fresno store, Colombia Sportswear Company will be donating 10% of all purchases to the Poverello House. The event will be happening from Nov 3- 6 at the Fig Garden Village location. Those looking to buy a new Columbia item can take this opportunity...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

RSV season is here and hitting harder than ever amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Doctors anticipate Respiratory Syncytial Virus season among children is going to be much more severe than it has been in the last 2 1/2 years. Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show

LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

CHP and Fresno PD recover $30,000 in stolen goods

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP and Fresno PD join forces and recover more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise. The Retail Crimes Task Force also made three arrests. Officers had a productive day knocking on doors and serving search warrants. At a home in Calwa, CHP spokesperson Mike Salas says they hit the jackpot.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kaya Ray Fisher

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kaya Ray Fisher. Kaya Fisher is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 22-year-old Fisher is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kaya Fisher is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 arrested, 1 injured following stabbing at car dealership in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he walked into a Fresno dealership and stabbed a man. The Fresno Police Department responded to Lithia Ford Wednesday morning. When they arrived, a 56-year-old man was suffering from two stabbing wounds to his lower back. He was...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man sentenced for the killing of Megan Troen of Tracy

A man was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend of Tracy. According to the Fresno County DA’s office, Kaleo Schreiner, 28, killed 27-year-old Megan Troen back in July 2015. At the time of the crime, both left her home and never returned. The...
TRACY, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed when truck crashes through railing and falls into Bear Creek in Merced

A man died Tuesday night after he crashed through the railing on Bear Crick bridge in Merced. The crash happened at 10:42 p.m. on G St. and Bear Creek Dr. Merced police say 25-year-old Joseph Vasquez was driving south on G street when his vehicle crossed over the Bear Creek bridge and his truck veered across the road, striking the east bridge railing.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
MERCED, CA

