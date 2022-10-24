Fire causes thousands in damages

A fire in a vacant commercial building in Shelby caused $20,000 worth of damage this weekend, according to Shelby Fire & Rescue.

Fire departments responded to the blaze around 7 p.m. Saturday, and videos of the incident show flames reaching into the sky from the roof of the former Verizon building on South Lafayette Street.

Battalion Chief Quentin Cash said firefighters cleared the scene about three hours later, although the blaze was under control within 30 minutes.

Cash said the owner of the property is Southern System, but that the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

He couldn’t speak to the cause of the fire.

“It is currently under investigation by the fire marshal’s office,” he said.

Cash said Shelby Fire & Rescue had 17 personnel on scene in addition to Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department, Shelby Police and Cleveland County EMS for a total of 25 people.

A call to the fire marshal was not returned in time for this story.

