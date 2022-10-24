Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
hotelnewsresource.com
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
WSVN-TV
A trio of restaurants you can enjoy on sea and land
Pulling your car up to a fast food window for a meal — that’s easy. Finding the right spot to dock your boat for a dynamite dining experience — that’s something else. Deco’s found a trio of restaurants to make you say, “land, ho!”
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
City of Parkland Reaches Decision With Pine Tree Estates Residents
The legal battle between the residents of Pine Tree Estates and the City of Parkland has settled for $2 million. In a unanimous vote, the city commission took action to improve the public roadways affecting all 784 Pine Tree Estates properties. Achieving this resolution required compromise and reflects the shared...
NBC Miami
Massive Fire Causes Shutdown on I-95 in Palm Beach County
A stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County was shut down for a massive fire Tuesday. The incident was reported on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue. Footage showed multiple vehicles on fire near the median of the highway, with plumes of thick black smoke filling the air. Multiple fire trucks...
Isle Casino developers prefer paying the fee to relocating burrowing owls
Pompano Beach – Developers of the Isle Casino have filed an application with the state to pay a $9,500 fee not to relocate the burrowing owls and their habitats as conservationists have been urging. The permit as filed has raised questions with these residents, one of them Kelly Heffernan,...
Waste Management eyes future expansion of Monarch Hill Landfill
At the Oct. 27, 10 a.m. meeting of the Broward County Planning Council at the Broward County Government Center, 115. S. Andrews Ave., Waste Management is requesting a land-use change for its inoperative waste to energy plant at the Monarch Hill Landfill. Currently, the 24.2-acre facility [Wheelabrator North, located at...
WSVN-TV
Video shows trio going against traffic after police find stolen catalytic converters in North Bay Village
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some suspected crooks went to great lengths to avoid being arrested. Although a drawbridge stopped the suspects in their tracks, their desperation to escape has gone viral on social media. The wrong-way chase happened Wednesday and ended with three men in handcuffs. According to...
Fort Lauderdale International Boat show opens today amid high buyer expectations. Here’s what you should know
The five-day financial gold mine that is the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off on Wednesday amid industry expectations that sales will hold up amid geo-political turmoil and economic uncertainties. The 63rd annual edition is scheduled to open at locations along both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, with the debuts of 30 new vessels and displays by more than 800 exhibitors. ...
CBS News
North Lauderdale issues precautionary boil water order for residents, businesses
FORT LAUDERDALE - A discrepancy in test results has led the City of North Lauderdale to issue a precautionary boil water notice. The order affects all homes and businesses that pay water bills to the City of North Lauderdale. This order does not apply to residents of North Lauderdale that pay water bills in the City of Tamarac, City of Fort Lauderdale, or Broward County.
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
New Development of the Year: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach
Developed by the award-winning Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach is a transformative, two-tower property setting a new aesthetic standard in the area. Its interiors and lush landscape features have been meticulously curated by world-renowned designer Piero Lissoni, with architectural design by Revuelta Architecture International.
The 63rd Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show Returns
The largest in-water boat show in the world returns to Broward County Wednesday through Sunday.
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood
Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.
Click10.com
Fake HOA workers distract 94-year-old, steal thousands worth of jewelry from Coconut Creek home
Coconut Creek, Fla. – Police are investigating a robbery after two men posing as Homeowners Association workers stole from an elderly woman’s house in Coconut Creek on Wednesday. The 94-year-old woman who chose to remain unidentified told Local 10′s Rosh Lowe that two men who identified themselves as...
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
