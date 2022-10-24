ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

hotelnewsresource.com

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Massive Fire Causes Shutdown on I-95 in Palm Beach County

A stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County was shut down for a massive fire Tuesday. The incident was reported on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue. Footage showed multiple vehicles on fire near the median of the highway, with plumes of thick black smoke filling the air. Multiple fire trucks...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale International Boat show opens today amid high buyer expectations. Here’s what you should know

The five-day financial gold mine that is the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off on Wednesday amid industry expectations that sales will hold up amid geo-political turmoil and economic uncertainties. The 63rd annual edition is scheduled to open at locations along both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, with the debuts of 30 new vessels and displays by more than 800 exhibitors. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS News

North Lauderdale issues precautionary boil water order for residents, businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE - A discrepancy in test results has led the City of North Lauderdale to issue a precautionary boil water notice. The order affects all homes and businesses that pay water bills to the City of North Lauderdale. This order does not apply to residents of North Lauderdale that pay water bills in the City of Tamarac, City of Fort Lauderdale, or Broward County.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
SUNRISE, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

New Development of the Year: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach

Developed by the award-winning Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach is a transformative, two-tower property setting a new aesthetic standard in the area. Its interiors and lush landscape features have been meticulously curated by world-renowned designer Piero Lissoni, with architectural design by Revuelta Architecture International.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

