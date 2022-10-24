Read full article on original website
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Hosts “Spooktacular” Halloween Parade
The Ocean City Halloween Parade was filled with ghoulish fun for all ages as the parade rolled down Asbury Avenue on Thursday night. The 74th annual parade — one of the longest running in the Tri-State area — features dancers, performers, bands and families all decked out in their Halloween best.
ocnjdaily.com
Community Enjoys Chamber of Commerce Welcome Night
The best way to get to know the community is easy. Just attend the annual Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Night. On Wednesday, local businesses, faith-based and civic organizations, and police, fire and city officials joined residents for a free night of giveaways, gifts, food and conversation.
When to Trick or Treat This Halloween in Cape May County, NJ
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Cape May County. From Somers Point to Cape May and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It...
Here’s Why Northfield, NJ’s Birch Grove Park Playground is Closed
So very sorry, parents and kids, the playground at Birch Grove Park has been closed permanently. Having taken my kids there back in the day, I know this is disappointing news, but the city of Northfield has made it official on its Facebook page. The old playground is closed forever...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular N.J. Butcher Shop To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
Guy Fieri is making his way to the Garden State! The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host will be making an appearance at Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe, they announced Tuesday on social media. Shop owner Brian Mel Cortellessa posted the exciting news to Ernest and Son’s Facebook...
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
Burlington Lights Doing Halloween Light Show Again in Burlington, NJ
I'm so happy to see on Facebook that the family behind the very popular holiday light show, Burlington Lights, is doing a Halloween Light Show once again for 2022. I believe this will be their 4th or 5th time doing the Halloween lights. I know they took last year off for a family commitment, but, are back to it this year. Yay.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Halloween Night Market and World Series Game viewing
Downtown Haddonfield is the place to be Friday with two new exciting events!. The Partnership for Haddonfield sponsors the first Halloween Night Market in Kings Court. The Court and the surrounding sidewalks will be filled with vendors & artists selling spooky merchandise like apothecary, horticulture, clothing, and more! Fun for the entire family with a DJ and face painting.
Great, Another New Jersey Beach Plans On Raising The Cost Of Beach Tags
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
ocnjsentinel.com
City wants $2 million, high-tech scoreboard at Carey
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian’s administration wants to get a big jump on one specific capital project for next year, a project that may be the most visible — a roughly $2 million high-tech scoreboard at Carey Stadium with screens that face the stadium and another facing the boardwalk.
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill mayor discusses infrastructure improvements
Ensuring that our roads are in good shape to travel is always a priority, but it is also a very expensive proposition. For this reason, we seek to work closely with our County and State elected officials to garner funding allocation in their budgets for our community. Nurturing those relationships has served Harrison Township well over the last decade-plus, going back to the Route 322 Bypass project, which included the expansion and improvements in Richwood as you approach Route 55. The $25 million cost for this project was shared between Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.
shorelocalnews.com
South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin
You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
sjuhawknews.com
A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner
My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
