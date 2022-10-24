ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Hosts “Spooktacular” Halloween Parade

The Ocean City Halloween Parade was filled with ghoulish fun for all ages as the parade rolled down Asbury Avenue on Thursday night. The 74th annual parade — one of the longest running in the Tri-State area — features dancers, performers, bands and families all decked out in their Halloween best.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Community Enjoys Chamber of Commerce Welcome Night

The best way to get to know the community is easy. Just attend the annual Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Night. On Wednesday, local businesses, faith-based and civic organizations, and police, fire and city officials joined residents for a free night of giveaways, gifts, food and conversation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

When to Trick or Treat This Halloween in Cape May County, NJ

Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Cape May County. From Somers Point to Cape May and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular N.J. Butcher Shop To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

Guy Fieri is making his way to the Garden State! The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host will be making an appearance at Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe, they announced Tuesday on social media. Shop owner Brian Mel Cortellessa posted the exciting news to Ernest and Son’s Facebook...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield Halloween Night Market and World Series Game viewing

Downtown Haddonfield is the place to be Friday with two new exciting events!. The Partnership for Haddonfield sponsors the first Halloween Night Market in Kings Court. The Court and the surrounding sidewalks will be filled with vendors & artists selling spooky merchandise like apothecary, horticulture, clothing, and more! Fun for the entire family with a DJ and face painting.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

City wants $2 million, high-tech scoreboard at Carey

OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian’s administration wants to get a big jump on one specific capital project for next year, a project that may be the most visible — a roughly $2 million high-tech scoreboard at Carey Stadium with screens that face the stadium and another facing the boardwalk.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill mayor discusses infrastructure improvements

Ensuring that our roads are in good shape to travel is always a priority, but it is also a very expensive proposition. For this reason, we seek to work closely with our County and State elected officials to garner funding allocation in their budgets for our community. Nurturing those relationships has served Harrison Township well over the last decade-plus, going back to the Route 322 Bypass project, which included the expansion and improvements in Richwood as you approach Route 55. The $25 million cost for this project was shared between Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin

You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
sjuhawknews.com

A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner

My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
ARDMORE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy