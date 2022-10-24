Read full article on original website
Related
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
Overcrowding at Nueces County Jail continues
Because of jail overpopulation, some inmates are held in large holding cells. It is typically not a jail living area, however, inmates are given what they need.
Woman accused of killing motorcyclist in wrong-way Flour Bluff crash in court Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah Hoss, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving the wrong way down the SPID feeder road near Waldron and killing 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera, appeared in Missy Medary's 347th District Court Wednesday. "Ms. Hoss, there are reasons you are here today," Medary...
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Lawsuit filed against Nueces County, former medical examiner
A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of 13 families was filed against Nueces County, former Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker and former Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden.
Ingleside HS experiences real life dangers without real life consequences
Arrive Alive toured Ingleside High School to show students, in a simulation, how driving distracted or under the influence can lead to consequences like crashing.
Walmart in Aransas Pass selling expired toddler formula, parent says after child gets sick
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass.
Elderly woman injured in drive-by shooting in Kingsville
An 86-year-old woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting Monday evening on Henrietta Avenue in Kingsville according to a press release from the Kingsville Police Department.
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
southtexascommunitynews.com
RGV Agents Stop Three Smuggling Events
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events. On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.
aransaspassprogress.com
Aransas Pass Roller Rink a Family Affair
SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ROCK & ROLL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ARANSAS PASSBefore Walmart moved to its present location at the intersection of ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
CLEAR Alert: Falfurrias officials search for 56-year-old Noel Garza
FALFURRIAS, Texas — Officials in Falfurrias are searching for a missing man who may be suffering from dementia. Noel Garza, 56, was last seen near the Pioneer Saloon and Stripes in Falfurrias early Saturday morning wearing a cowboy hat, maroon western-style shirt and blue jeans. If you have any...
Hillcrest residents file complaint about city's desalination plant plans
Despite the city's eagerness to get the project going, resident in Hillcrest believe a desalination plant will cause more harm than good.
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Precautions are in place to keep kids safe during early voting, says CCISD chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools, libraries and government offices throughout Nueces County are doubling as polling places until Nov. 8, as the 2022 midterm elections kick into high gear. But with new reports of violence on school campuses almost daily, and community members given access to schools in order...
G-PISD Superintendent breaks down what is included in the $242.5 million school bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $242 million dollar school bond is on the ballot for residents within the Gregory-Portland Independent School District. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos is hoping voters will consider what the bond will mean for students and staff when heading to the polls. "We are at a unique...
Troubleshooters: Stray dogs and other animals
One of the most consistent issues in and around Corpus Christi, and the entire Coastal Bend, is stray dogs and other animals attacking other animals and people.
Update: Victim identified in fatal Oct. 21 crash in Aransas County
The victim in Friday morning's deadly crash on SH-188 in Aransas County has been identified as Gary Brewer.
Comments / 0