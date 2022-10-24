Read full article on original website
Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs’ campaign HQ in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs’ office.
Arizona board says it will follow law in partial hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board that wanted to conduct a full hand count in the upcoming midterm vote have clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state’s election director who threatened legal action.
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired...
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted...
‘Burn boss’ arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
Auditor: North Dakota election systems ‘incredibly secure’
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state auditor said Thursday that an examination of North Dakota’s electoral systems conducted in response to voter concerns found that they are “incredibly secure.”. Auditor Josh Gallion said he undertook the review in response to concerns nationally that false claims of election...
Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion
DENVER (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge...
Mississippi Gov. to push for full elimination of income tax
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted...
Best Places To Live In California In 2022
Many people love living in California for its laid-back culture and diverse climate featuring beaches, desert and mountains. Whether you want to live on the coast or inland, the Golden State offers something for everybody. If you’re wondering where the best places to live in California are, our guide can...
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White...
Governor Abbott makes campaign stop in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Victoria Thursday afternoon, coming to the Pumphouse in Riverside Park to give remarks ahead of election day. Governor Abbott said he’s running for re-election to keep Texas the number one state for jobs, cut property taxes, and he also talked about oil and gas, pushing back on what he...
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Sunshine and dry for now
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 53 degrees. Winds: SE 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 80 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers...
