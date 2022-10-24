Read full article on original website
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Derek Jeter on moment Yankees used as motivation: ‘Makes me sick’
NEW YORK — Derek Jeter can’t stand to think of the moment the Yankees tried to use as motivation to come back from a 3-0 hole in the American League Championship Series. “I don’t know the context of it,” Jeter said Wednesday night, “I still don’t like to talk about it myself. Makes me sick to this day thinking about it.”
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
Five Reasons Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series
With the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros beginning on Friday, here are five reasons why the Phillies will take home the title.
3 decisions that may haunt the Cubs for years to come
Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. A season of goblins, ghouls and decisions that will haunt the Cubs front office for years to come. Looking in the rearview mirror and taking a glance at some of the decisions Chicago has made have definitely paid off – and then some.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door
The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans
Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
There will be conflict when the Chicago Blackhawks win this season
Do not look now but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of a three-game win streak. Sure it is super early in the season but the Blackhawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL if not the worst team. Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks already...
Cubs Throwback Thursday: Can you guess this underrated former Cub?
As a kid, I was a bit of a nerd. If I had spent as much time practicing baseball as studying baseball, I may have been better at it. In retrospect, I may have been given a bit better brain, and imagination, than arms or legs. This being said, I did bat third one season in our team in the local Little League.
A Cubs, Anthony Rizzo remains unlikely as opt-out decision looms
Since the Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees last July, it’s been a tumultuous stretch at the first base position for the North Siders. Frank Schwindel took off like a rocket last summer, only to crash and burn in 2022 and the mix-and-match approach to close out the year left much to be desired.
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This 2x NBA All-Star
Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent, and I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
Lonzo Ball update: Billy Donovan says their point guard is 'progressing'
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that the team's prized guard, Lonzo Ball is making progress in his recovery from knee surgery
