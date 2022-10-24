ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 decisions that may haunt the Cubs for years to come

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. A season of goblins, ghouls and decisions that will haunt the Cubs front office for years to come. Looking in the rearview mirror and taking a glance at some of the decisions Chicago has made have definitely paid off – and then some.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door

The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

