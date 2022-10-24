Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
firefighternation.com
Brighton (AL) Firefighter Stumbles Into Grave in Lost Cemetery During Brush Fire
Crews battling a woods fire made a surprising discovery in western Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to reports of a blaze in the 4000 block of Council Avenue in Brighton. Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten, who also is the city’s police lieutenant, said not only...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
More than 20 forgotten graves discovered by firefighters battling Jefferson County woods fire
Crews battling a woods fire made a surprising discovery in western Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to reports of a blaze in the 4000 block of Council Avenue in Brighton. Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten, who also is the city’s police lieutenant, said not only...
ABC 33/40 News
Lighting concerns linger on Center Point Parkway
As the sun goes down in Center Point, street lights turn on. Mayor Bobby Scott said on Oct. 5, 10 new lights were installed between 17th and 26th streets along the parkway. "Anywhere we could get an additional light we had one added," said Scott. "All of our light space according to Alabama Power is out. So we would have to restructure some things."
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
Jared Hudson, GOP candidate for Jefferson County sheriff, vows to protect citizens’ rights
A former U.S. Navy SEAL, husband and father of three daughters is vying to unseat Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in the upcoming November election. Jared Hudson, the 37-year-old Republican candidate from northern Jefferson County, says if elected, he will target crime and criminals, not communities. The election will be held Nov. 8.
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
ABC 33/40 News
Local lawmakers discuss legislative action to provide oversight of Birmingham Water Works
Lawmakers in Jefferson County are discussing the possibility of legislative action to ensure there's more oversight for the Birmingham Water Works Board after findings from an audit confirmed billing complaints for thousands of customers. The board also proposed a 3.9% rate increase in its meeting Wednesday. Several local legislators believe...
ABC 33/40 News
Northport leaders approve ordinance that sets maximum vehicle booting fee
People in Northport can now have a little more peace of mind when parking after city leaders approved an ordinance that caps how much a company can charge to take an immobilization boot off a vehicle. During Monday night's city council meeting, leaders said there have been several complaints about...
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
ABC 33/40 News
Waste Management addresses trash issues in Shelby County
The Waste Management representative recognizes the start of service in Shelby County did not go as planned. He says they have increased the number of trucks on the road from 7 to 11 in hopes to provide better service to residents. He says issues with addresses and GPS caused some issues during the first few weeks of service.
ABC 33/40 News
Mayor Randall Woodfin expresses support for Birmingham amphitheater project
In order for the proposed amphitheater in Birmingham to move forward, there are several partners involved in the initial funding, including Jefferson County, Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Live Nation and the city of Birmingham. Each entity would be responsible for $5 million. On Monday, the Convention and Visitors Bureau moved...
ABC 33/40 News
Remains of person reported missing in 1983 found in Coosa River
The skeletal remains of a missing man were located Thursday in the Coosa River, almost 40 years after he was reported missing, according to the Gadsden Police Department. The remains were identified as Alan Douglas Livingston of Rainbow City who went missing April 16, 1983. Chris Overstreet, a scuba diver...
wvtm13.com
Post office facility temporarily closed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A postal facility in Hoover has been temporarily closed. The United States Postal Service reported the Bluff Park Finance Station, located at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza, was closed due to a safety concern. Postal officials are working to resolve the issue, however, the nature of the...
Massive search ongoing for violent assault suspect along I-20 in Irondale
A large search is underway for a suspect who fled from Irondale police. The unidentified suspect is wanted in a violent felony assault that happened earlier Wednesday. Authorities said they made contact with the suspect who then abandoned his pickup truck just off Interstate 20 at the Kilgore Memorial Drive exit.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s searching for missing man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to JCSO, Kaleb Wilson, 25, of Center Point, has been missing since Oct. 15. He is described as being 5’10”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
wvtm13.com
New electric trains to roll soon at Noccalula Falls Park
GADSDEN, Ala. — New electric trains will soon be rolling along Noccalula Falls Park. A city of Gadsden news release stated the two new trains will be fully operational, once new track construction is complete. The new models as known as C.P. Huntingdon trains and are modeled after an...
wbrc.com
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call Birmingham’s 311. But neighbors in the Riley and Jones Valley neighborhoods said they’ve been calling since April and haven’t gotten much help. Charleen Bledsaw said...
