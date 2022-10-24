ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Lighting concerns linger on Center Point Parkway

As the sun goes down in Center Point, street lights turn on. Mayor Bobby Scott said on Oct. 5, 10 new lights were installed between 17th and 26th streets along the parkway. "Anywhere we could get an additional light we had one added," said Scott. "All of our light space according to Alabama Power is out. So we would have to restructure some things."
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged

A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Northport leaders approve ordinance that sets maximum vehicle booting fee

People in Northport can now have a little more peace of mind when parking after city leaders approved an ordinance that caps how much a company can charge to take an immobilization boot off a vehicle. During Monday night's city council meeting, leaders said there have been several complaints about...
NORTHPORT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Waste Management addresses trash issues in Shelby County

The Waste Management representative recognizes the start of service in Shelby County did not go as planned. He says they have increased the number of trucks on the road from 7 to 11 in hopes to provide better service to residents. He says issues with addresses and GPS caused some issues during the first few weeks of service.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Mayor Randall Woodfin expresses support for Birmingham amphitheater project

In order for the proposed amphitheater in Birmingham to move forward, there are several partners involved in the initial funding, including Jefferson County, Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Live Nation and the city of Birmingham. Each entity would be responsible for $5 million. On Monday, the Convention and Visitors Bureau moved...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Remains of person reported missing in 1983 found in Coosa River

The skeletal remains of a missing man were located Thursday in the Coosa River, almost 40 years after he was reported missing, according to the Gadsden Police Department. The remains were identified as Alan Douglas Livingston of Rainbow City who went missing April 16, 1983. Chris Overstreet, a scuba diver...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Post office facility temporarily closed in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A postal facility in Hoover has been temporarily closed. The United States Postal Service reported the Bluff Park Finance Station, located at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza, was closed due to a safety concern. Postal officials are working to resolve the issue, however, the nature of the...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Jefferson County Sheriff’s searching for missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to JCSO, Kaleb Wilson, 25, of Center Point, has been missing since Oct. 15. He is described as being 5’10”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

New electric trains to roll soon at Noccalula Falls Park

GADSDEN, Ala. — New electric trains will soon be rolling along Noccalula Falls Park. A city of Gadsden news release stated the two new trains will be fully operational, once new track construction is complete. The new models as known as C.P. Huntingdon trains and are modeled after an...
GADSDEN, AL

