Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/27/22
A Warner Robins man is sentenced to life without parole in a case from February 2021. A jury convicted Gregory Davis after a day and a half trial.
'Feel strongly about constituents' needs': State House candidates share top priorities in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Earlier this week, we spoke with Baldwin County's senate candidates running for Senate District 25. Tuesday, we're moving on to the State House Representative candidates for District 133 where we introduce you to Republican Ken Vance, and Democrat Hoganne Harrison- Walton. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha sat down...
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
Smoke over Central Georgia due to 170-acre controlled burn
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — If you see smoke in the air in Central Georgia it is likely part of permitted burning in Twiggs County, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Georgia Forestry has permitted a 170-acre agriculture burn in Twiggs County near the Bibb and Houston County...
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
MWA chairman seeks advice from DA, judge over alleged board misconduct
MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart said he plans to contact the district attorney and chief judge of Superior Court of Bibb County for advice and a possible investigation into alleged board misconduct. Hart said he received a formal complaint Friday from a member of the...
Dublin voters reveal their most important issues regarding upcoming election
A lot of folks shared issues important to them. Some of those issues include mental health, inflation, and Second Amendment rights.
Houston County appeals order to pay for transgender deputy's surgery
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County appealed a judge's order telling them to pay for an investigator's gender-change surgery. The county and Sheriff Cullen Talton filed the appeal last week in federal court in Macon. This spring, the judge ruled that Houston County violated Anna Lange's civil rights by...
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
'Frustration': Man says Warner Robins won't 'accept responsibility' after breaking water main cover, pipe 3 years ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins man claims the city made his home unlivable by breaking his water main cover and a pipe in his front yard. The home is located at 214 Madrid Street, just a few miles from Warner Robins City Hall. No one ever...
'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students
MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA
Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
MWA executive director resigns less than a year on the job
MACON, Ga. — Less than a year after Joey Leverette took the helm of the Macon Water Authority in January, the authority is looking for a new executive director. In a called authority meeting last Thursday, the authority apparently accepted Leverette’s resignation effective that day. No reason was given in the authority’s announcement.
Woman convicted in 2015 Macon murder following years of trial delays
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been found guilty in a Macon murder seven years after it happened. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says a Bibb County jury found Donna Elyse Jackson guilty of the murder of Ricky Smith. Smith was shot and killed...
Funeral planned for Hawkinsville commissioner who served for more than 40 years
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Hawkinsville Commissioner James Colson died last Friday after serving on the City Commission Board for 41 years. He was and had been the only Black board member to sit on the City of Hawkinsville Commission Board. Colson also taught for many years in the Pulaski County School System. He began serving on the city commission board in 1981.
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin nurse returns from Hurricane Ian relief
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent is welcoming back one of their nurses with open arms. April Sweatman served 18 years as a nurse, three with Atrium Navicent in Milledgeville. She was assigned to a National Disaster Medical System team in Lee County, Florida. Sweatman says she wanted to...
