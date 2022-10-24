Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
News-Medical.net
Researchers report white matter differences in post-treatment Lyme disease patients
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
MedicalXpress
New study expands range of potential Alzheimer's drugs
Alzheimer's disease is associated with a reduction of insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may contribute to brain insulin resistance and the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the disease's hallmarks. That's according to a study published today in the journal Brain by a team from Université Laval and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
News-Medical.net
MRI shows structural changes in the brain associated with functional, nonepileptic seizures
There are just over 3 million Americans with epilepsy who experience seizures due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. A smaller group of people also have seizures not caused by epilepsy – known by many names, including functional seizures, psychogenic seizures, nonepileptic seizures, or even the pejorative term pseudoseizures. Scientists have long understood these as the body's response to mental stressors, like anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. But a new study finds that functional seizures are associated with structural changes in the brain that can be seen using MRI.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
News-Medical.net
Probiotics and prebiotics can reduce the risk of frailty syndrome among the elderly
A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging found that the intestinal microbiome plays a critical role in the metabolic processes that affect cognition, body composition, and immune function. Modulating these processes together contributes to healthy aging. Background. Aging is marked by low-grade chronic systemic inflammation...
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
psychologytoday.com
Neurological Effects of COVID-19 Linked to 3 Cytokines
COVID-19 prompts a storm of inflammatory cytokines that penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and directly affect the brain. Neurological symptoms from COVID-19 appear to be due to peripheral IL6 crossing the BBB and inducing brain cells to produce IL12 and IL13. The inability to cross the BBB hampers promising drug...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
News-Medical.net
Strongest evidence to date that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut dementia risk
A global study of over 28,000 people has provided the strongest evidence to date that lowering blood pressure in later life can cut the risk of dementia. Dr Ruth Peters, Associate Professor at UNSW Sydney and Program Lead for Dementia in The George Institute’s Global Brain Health Initiative, said that in the absence of significant dementia treatment breakthroughs, reducing the risk of developing the disease would be a welcome step forward.
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
News-Medical.net
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
A subset of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience, a Cell Press journal. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
News-Medical.net
Pioneering gene editing technique can repair faulty T cells in patients with CTLA-4 insufficiency
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
News-Medical.net
New study pinpoints neurons that slow us down during sickness
We tend to eat, drink, and move less when we're feeling under the weather. And we're not alone-;most animals reduce those same three behaviors when they're fighting an infection. Now, a new study pinpoints the cluster of neurons that control these responses, referred to as sickness behaviors. By provoking immune...
