Deion Sanders, Willie Taggart and more coaching carousel names to watch
With the college football season past the halfway point, expect the coaching carousel to heat up soon. Here are a few names to watch this week and beyond:. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders: ESPN’s College GameDay is at Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern game in no small part because of the magnetic FSU legend. He’ll be the hottest name on the market, if he wants to leave the HBCU.
Jaquez, Campbell hoping to bring home title No. 12 for UCLA
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons. “He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But...
