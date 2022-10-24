Read full article on original website
Emmerdale crisis as cast exodus starts?
It seems like there is another emmerdale exodus after the on screen exit of Chloe is the latest actor to quit the show over the last few months. Chloe is the the 3rd exit in 2 weeks with Al expected to follow very soon after the actor quit. Excuse me?...
I think Eastenders are making a mistake killing off Lola with no chance of being together with Jay
It is a shame they are killing her off as she has become a good little actress and we wont get to see if her and Jay could have been one of the main couples in the show as they have a lot of chemistry. Good actress but painfully underused...
That Chas in Emmerdale has now turned into the master manipulator
She was on top form when using emotional blackmail with Aaron and then using Grace to manipulate him. She is one vile individual. Why do they have to kill her off. I have always thought her and Jay should have been one of the main couples in the show as they have chemistry. Shame we wont get to see it.
12 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Ste and Sienna have a dead body to deal with, while Nadira and Juliet's romance hits the rocks and Felix hears some shocking news. Here's a full collection of the 12 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Ste and Sienna have a dead body...
Emmerdale offers first look at Liv and Faith's heartbreaking joint funeral
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has unveiled the first look at Liv and Faith's heartbreaking joint funeral. In Friday's episode, viewers will see two horse-drawn carriages carrying Liv and Faith making their way into the village as their family members say goodbye. Vinny is deeply moved when the funeral moves outside...
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Tomorrow’s Emmerdale to feature entire cast
If the article below is correct, in a unique episode, it’s apparently set to feature every single regular. That’s 65 credits - including Liv and Faith.. https://eastieoaks.com/2022/10/28/emmerdale-spoilers-cast-list-and-pictures-friday-28-october-2022/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. That quote “hugely epic and much loved characters”…erm I mean they were liked weren’t they. This is a tad...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One
Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
Corrie's Dame Maureen Lipman returns from break
It has been confirmed that Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn Plummer will be back filming next week. This is great news,. Evelyn is a great addition to the show: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41792372/coronation-street-maureen-lipman-evelyn-absence/. Posts: 58,513. Forum Member. ✭. 27/10/22 - 20:34 #2. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». It has been confirmed that...
Is Stephen the worst killer in soap history
The whole storyline is just terrible and it does not help that the actor who plays Stephen is so poor. Also he is not very good at covering his tracks by trying to put Jenny off the scent. We know he will be found at soon and i know he has not killed before but they could least make him more sinister like Richard Hillman.
HO shared house 🏠 (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41772592/hollyoaks-hunter-mcqueen-theo-graham-return/. "a shared house of over 20 characters" I really hope that's just bad wording for characters over the age of 20 otherwise that's ridiculous. They should’ve just made a new set as Tom wouldn’t let a load of people move in with him when his daughter is living there....
The kindest/sweetest soap characters of all time
Bradley Branning is the first that springs to mind. He was so dopey but a cutie, I’d date someone like him. He’s definitely not a saint but I really loved Roy in EE. Not the most exciting character but a genuine likeable character which is missing a lot in the show these days.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
New Corrie Storyline
Coronation Street is to highlight the issue of the grooming of disenfranchised and impressionable young men in a hard hitting storyline involving Max Turner. A lonely and vulnerable Max, played by Paddy Bever, is targeted by a gang of extremists ultimately putting his own life and that of his friends and family in danger.
Corrie, Wednesday 26/10. Ei Saw the Light
Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. Unbelievably, Summer and her lot don't seem to be in tonight's show, so I expect it'll be excellent 🤗 See what you think from the spoilers. Stephen can't believe his luck when Audrey hands him her phone...
ED Exit Spoiler
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20234986/emmerdale-star-to-quit-itv-soap-after-3-years/. It's been obvious for a while he would be leaving but the Sun have finally confirmed Al is going, do we think he's getting killed off? I certainly hope so. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Yeah...
