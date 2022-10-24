A grandmother who went missing was found eaten by a 22-foot long python in Indonesia.Jahrah, 54, disappeared while collecting rubber from a plantation in Jambi province.A search was conducted by emergency services after she failed to return home.After emergency services looked through woodland, locals had found the reptile in a clearing with a bulging stomach.Her remains were found after villagers cut the snake’s belly open.The woman is thought to have died after she was swallowed whole after being bitten and suffocated to death.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Houston residents on edge with seven-foot python on the looseMoment giant dome of Jakarta mosque collapses during major fireLincoln Project ad accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘tyranny’ over voter arrests

1 DAY AGO