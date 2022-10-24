Read full article on original website
LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue. Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene. […]
WTVM
Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
Opelika woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home. Opelika investigators said Tuesday, October 25th at 2:46 p.m. police responded to an assault in the 500 Block […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus. According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man. Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
LaGrange Police: Arrest warrant issued for man who strangled, punched and kicked woman
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department issued “aggravated assault by strangulation” arrest warrants for a man after an incident on Oct. 24. Police say Shamiya Cameron, 35, strangled, punched and kicked a woman. Cameron was on felony probation for obstruction and drug-related offenses at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is […]
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta
A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle
Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
WTVM
Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown following a threatening phone call. Eddy Middle School received the call on Thursday, October 27, at about 3:30 p.m. The school was immediately placed on lockdown. The Muscogee County School District Police, with assistance from the Columbus...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However,...
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial
ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
fox5atlanta.com
One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
fox5atlanta.com
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
