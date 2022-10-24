ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue. Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene. […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama.  On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus. According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man. Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta

A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle

Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
RIVERDALE, GA
WTVM

Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown following a threatening phone call. Eddy Middle School received the call on Thursday, October 27, at about 3:30 p.m. The school was immediately placed on lockdown. The Muscogee County School District Police, with assistance from the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial

ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy