Ina Garten Shared Her Cookware and Tabletop Essentials with Williams Sonoma, and These Are Our Favorites

Read full article on original website
Related
I Made Ina Garten’s Apple Crisp—and It’s the Best Way to Eat Fresh-Picked Apples
Ina Garten is known for her homestyle recipes, from her famous coconut cake to the best potato salad. But when fall comes around? The Barefoot Contessa makes one of her all-time favorite desserts: apple crisp. This old-fashioned apple crisp starts with plenty of apples and is piled high with an...
Allrecipes.com
Emily Blunt's Turkey Bolognese Has a Secret Ingredient That Even Impressed Ina Garten
Ina Garten and Emily Blunt got together to cook a ravishing meal on a recent episode of Garten's Be My Guest. Must we really say more?. After Blunt's viral English Roasted Potatoes, which she made on Ina Garten's show Barefoot Contessa, made their way into Garten's "Modern Comfort Food" cookbook, we hoped this episode would bring another great recipe from Blunt's kitchen. And we were not disappointed.
Yahoo!
Hot deal! Ina Garten's fave cast iron skillet is down to just $20 right now
No one knows their way around the kitchen better than the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. When we want to make something delicious and beautiful, we look to her cookbooks, website and show for advice. She's there for us when we need cookware recommendations too. When we saw that her...
Shoppers Dub This Le Creuset Cookware the ‘Most Impressive Stock Pot,’ and It’s on Sale for $92
Get ready to feed the whole block.
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day
Here are the 26 deals worth buying.
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
I tried 4 cornbread mixes from the grocery store, and the best costs less than $1
I tried mixes from the brands Bob's Red Mill, Marie Callender's, Jiffy, and Simple Truth Organic to find the best prepackaged option.
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
How to cook sausages in an air fryer
AIR fryers have become a must-have kitchen essential for many due to their cost, speed and health benefits. But can you cook sausages in the air fryer? Whether you're making a sausage sandwich or bangers and mash - here's how to cook them using an air fryer. How does an...
Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season
Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
rsvplive.ie
Aldi finds that making one switch while shopping will save you €1,200 every year
Aldi has found that by making one switch in your shopping, you can save €1,200 every year. The supermarket chain released new data which showed the differences in shopping patterns since the pandemic as households struggle to meet the demands set by the cost of living crisis. However, by...
Kardea Brown shares 2 family favorite Gullah recipes from new cookbook 'The Way Home'
Kardea Brown shares two recipes from her cookbook "The Way Home."
Ina Garten And Williams Sonoma Are Joining Forces To Share Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving
A lot of us are probably anticipating our first Thanksgiving as adults this year. Perhaps some will venture back home to the familiar embrace of family and turkey and football. Others might be looking forward to hosting their own celebrations for friends and family, either for the first time or looking to step up their game. No matter your situation, if you're hosting or contributing a dish to the table, "Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten and cookware brand Williams Sonoma will set you up for the perfect Thanksgiving with their new collaboration.
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Amazon Shoppers Say 'the Stickiest Foods Slide Off' This Skillet, and It's Up to 53% Off
No wonder the Tramontina nonstick skillet has over 13,500 five-star ratings.
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
This $10 Trivet Set Is a Smart Investment for Protecting Your Countertops and Tables
It has over 14,100 perfect ratings at Amazon.
TODAY.com
Target dropped hundreds of new holiday items from Wondershop, Studio McGee and more
Sure, it's still October, but in our book it’s never too early to start decorating for the holidays. There’s something about the glow of string lights, cozy knit blankets and lush pine wreaths and trees that makes the season a little more magical, and Target has everything you need to transform your home into a festive oasis.
Food & Wine
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT
Upgrade your everyday.
Comments / 0