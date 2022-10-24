'Hello everyone': Which Comedy Wildlife photo finalist is the funniest? Voting is now open
By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
3 days ago
From a winking fox to a squirrel “flying” through the air, the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022 competition revealed finalists' images that are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.
The free competition has been open to wildlife photography amateurs and professionals since 2015 to celebrate “the hilarity of our natural world” and highlight “what we need to do to protect it,” the competition said.
The competition chooses a sustainable conservation organization to support each year. Whitley Fund for Nature, a United Kingdom-based charity, was chosen as the 2022 recipient.
Some comical photos of animals have been nominated for comedy wildlife photography awards. Photos include a smiling moose and many more. CNN shared a few of the photos on Instagram. “Yes, that is a zebra farting. These are just some of the images shortlisted for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography...
A winking spotted owl peeks out from inside a pipe and a winking fox sits in the woods. Grinning fish swim up close in bright blue water. A squirrel vaults in the air during a rainstorm. It could be the photo above, "Say Cheeeese," of gray triggerfish in Faial, Azores....
