'Hello everyone': Which Comedy Wildlife photo finalist is the funniest? Voting is now open

Titled “Hello everyone,” a raccoon waves on a Florida beach after being fed shrimp by the photographer, Miroslav Srb. Miroslav Srb / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

From a winking fox to a squirrel “flying” through the air, the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022 competition revealed finalists' images that are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

The free competition has been open to wildlife photography amateurs and professionals since 2015 to celebrate “the hilarity of our natural world” and highlight “what we need to do to protect it,” the competition said.

The competition chooses a sustainable conservation organization to support each year. Whitley Fund for Nature, a United Kingdom-based charity, was chosen as the 2022 recipient.

Here are some of the images up for awards.

A red squirrel jumps during a rainstorm in Maashorst, Netherlands. Alex Pansier / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Talk To The Fin!” Two gentoo penguins on the Falkland Islands hang out on the beach when one shook himself off and gave his mate the snub. Jennifer Hadley / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “What shall I write next,” a brown bear cub plays with an eagle feather in Lake Clark National Park, Alaska. Torie Hilley / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “The Wink.” An American Red Fox winks moments before disappearing into the woods in San Jose, California. Kevin Lohman / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022Arthur Telle ThiemannTeldeSpainTitled "Say cheeeese,” a couple of grey triggerfish look into the camera in Faial, Azores Arthur Telle Thiemann / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Pegasus, the flying horse.” An Indian Saras Crane attacks a Bluebull from behind at Keoladeo National Park, India. The Saras Crane opened it's huge wings and drove the bull away from its nest. Jagdeep RAJPUT / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Buck-a-roo!” A zebra kicks up its legs in Amboseli, Kenya. Vince Burton / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Maniacs,” Lappet-faced Vultures are seen at Kruger National Park in South Africa. Saverio Gatto / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Excuse Me... Pardon Me!” A duckling waddles across a turtle covered log at Juanita Bay Park in Kirkland, Washington. Ryan Sims / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Uncomfortable pillow,” Southern elephant seals practice their jousting skills before collapsing in exhaustion pm Snow Island, South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. Andrew Peacock / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Andrew Peacock

Titled “Funny Walk,” a swan in the middle of a fight with another swan chases him around on a frozen lake in Maksimir Park, Zagreb, Croatia. Bojan Bencic / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Tight Fit!” An eastern screech owl nests in a local park in Largo, Florida. Mark Schocken / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Mum life,” a baby long-tailed macaque clings on to its weary mother in Singapore. Sophie Hart / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Lisping Squirrel,” the squirrel stands on the edge of cliff in Zhuque National Forest Park, Xi'aan, China. Lee Zhengxing / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Titled “Not so cat-like reflexes,” This 3-month-old lion cub jumps down from a tree to greet other cubs in Serengeti Tanzania. Jennifer Hadley / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

Voting will close on November 27 and the 2022. Winners will be announced on December 8.

See all the finalists and vote for your favorite image on Affinity Photo People's Choice Award page . Fill out an email address and click on the link sent to it to confirm your vote.

The top winning photo will win a one-week safari in Kenya with Alex Walker’s Serian safari camp.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Hello everyone': Which Comedy Wildlife photo finalist is the funniest? Voting is now open