ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Hello everyone': Which Comedy Wildlife photo finalist is the funniest? Voting is now open

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1LIY_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Hello everyone,” a raccoon waves on a Florida beach after being fed shrimp by the photographer, Miroslav Srb. Miroslav Srb / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

From a winking fox to a squirrel “flying” through the air, the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022 competition revealed finalists' images that are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

The free competition has been open to wildlife photography amateurs and professionals since 2015 to celebrate “the hilarity of our natural world” and highlight “what we need to do to protect it,” the competition said.

The competition chooses a sustainable conservation organization to support each year. Whitley Fund for Nature, a United Kingdom-based charity, was chosen as the 2022 recipient.

Bee swarm unleashed on deputies: Massachusetts woman protests 'wrongful eviction' by releasing swarm of bees on police

What is Delta–8? Virginia mom charged in death of 4-year-old son who consumed large amount of THC gummies

Here are some of the images up for awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEQIa_0il8bKyw00
A red squirrel jumps during a rainstorm in Maashorst, Netherlands. Alex Pansier / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dy5vT_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Talk To The Fin!” Two gentoo penguins on the Falkland Islands hang out on the beach when one shook himself off and gave his mate the snub. Jennifer Hadley / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMHth_0il8bKyw00
Titled “What shall I write next,” a brown bear cub plays with an eagle feather in Lake Clark National Park, Alaska. Torie Hilley / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05m8c2_0il8bKyw00
Titled “The Wink.” An American Red Fox winks moments before disappearing into the woods in San Jose, California. Kevin Lohman / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcAEV_0il8bKyw00
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022Arthur Telle ThiemannTeldeSpainTitled "Say cheeeese,” a couple of grey triggerfish look into the camera in Faial, Azores Arthur Telle Thiemann / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bV4ga_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Pegasus, the flying horse.” An Indian Saras Crane attacks a Bluebull from behind at Keoladeo National Park, India. The Saras Crane opened it's huge wings and drove the bull away from its nest. Jagdeep RAJPUT / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebM3y_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Buck-a-roo!” A zebra kicks up its legs in Amboseli, Kenya. Vince Burton / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HQIf_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Maniacs,” Lappet-faced Vultures are seen at Kruger National Park in South Africa. Saverio Gatto / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbRRa_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Excuse Me... Pardon Me!” A duckling waddles across a turtle covered log at Juanita Bay Park in Kirkland, Washington. Ryan Sims / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8jX7_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Uncomfortable pillow,” Southern elephant seals practice their jousting skills before collapsing in exhaustion pm Snow Island, South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. Andrew Peacock / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Andrew Peacock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eziJy_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Funny Walk,” a swan in the middle of a fight with another swan chases him around on a frozen lake in Maksimir Park, Zagreb, Croatia. Bojan Bencic / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERape_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Tight Fit!” An eastern screech owl nests in a local park in Largo, Florida. Mark Schocken / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNTGc_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Mum life,” a baby long-tailed macaque clings on to its weary mother in Singapore. Sophie Hart / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov5OZ_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Lisping Squirrel,” the squirrel stands on the edge of cliff in Zhuque National Forest Park, Xi'aan, China. Lee Zhengxing / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260Fqm_0il8bKyw00
Titled “Not so cat-like reflexes,” This 3-month-old lion cub jumps down from a tree to greet other cubs in Serengeti Tanzania. Jennifer Hadley / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

No, these squirrels aren't dead. They're 'splooting' in hot weather. Here's what it means.

Last solar eclipse of the year in photos: Marvel at this astronomical phenomenon

Voting will close on November 27 and the 2022. Winners will be announced on December 8.

See all the finalists and vote for your favorite image on Affinity Photo People's Choice Award page . Fill out an email address and click on the link sent to it to confirm your vote.

The top winning photo will win a one-week safari in Kenya with Alex Walker’s Serian safari camp.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Hello everyone': Which Comedy Wildlife photo finalist is the funniest? Voting is now open

Comments / 1

Related
Tree Hugger

Grinning, Winking, Happy Animals Vie for Photo Honors

A winking spotted owl peeks out from inside a pipe and a winking fox sits in the woods. Grinning fish swim up close in bright blue water. A squirrel vaults in the air during a rainstorm. It could be the photo above, "Say Cheeeese," of gray triggerfish in Faial, Azores....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

656K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy