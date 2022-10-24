ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

New scholarship for TAMU-CC nursing program

By Jamie Treviño
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSfdu_0il8b2B700

Thanks to a local medical center, the Island University's nursing program is introducing a new scholarship.

The Corpus Christi Medical Center presented a check for $50,000 to the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The funds will support a new endowed scholarship for undergraduate students enrolled full-time in the program.

"One of the things we're so excited about is that this is a very flexible scholarship," TAMU-CC President Kelly Miller said. "So that means anyone within the college may be awarded that scholarship, or as we add additional programs in health sciences and health care, it would also be able to be utilized by those students."

Corpus Christi Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Eric Evans said it's essential to ensure the health care community grows here in the Coastal Bend.

"50 percent of the new graduates that we hire come from this university, and we don't want tuition to be a barrier to anybody," Evans said. "So we're really looking forward to starting this relationship and continuing it on an ongoing basis."

According to the university, students who apply for the Corpus Christi Medical Center Endowed Scholarship for Undergraduate Students will be required to be enrolled full-time in the TAMU-CC College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebendmag.com

The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport

The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
PORTLAND, TX
aransaspassprogress.com

Aransas Pass Roller Rink a Family Affair

SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ROCK & ROLL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ARANSAS PASSBefore Walmart moved to its present location at the intersection of ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

  Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST.   At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy