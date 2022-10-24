Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
‘Black Adam’ Made ‘The Rock’ Skinny. I’ve Never Been So Horrified.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t always have those massive, superhuman muscles. No, he was once one of us normal folk, with no curvaceous arms and no soccer ball-sized pecs. He was average. He was, simply, Skinny Rock. Okay, this isn’t true. Anyone who has watched Young Rock...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
Daily Beast
‘Creative Genius’: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47
An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Daily Beast
Flight Attendant Furious After Being Sucked Into James Corden-Balthazar Drama
A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for James Corden either.” The trouble with the post was that McNally used a picture of former BA attendant Ellie Toyn without her permission to illustrate the anecdote which concerned a different, unnamed BA flight attendant. “Tell me how it's okay for this man to use an image of me without my consent in his drama with James Corden,” Toyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of McNally’s now-deleted post. “I’ve not worked for British Airways for over a year, yet he’s using my face as a cover for this story. This is vile behavior and completely thoughtless,” Toyn added. McNally replied to offer his “sincere apologies,” saying he’d “just wanted to use a random photo of a BA airline attendant.”
Daily Beast
Which ‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Had the Best Halloween Costume?
Every Wednesday in October has been leading up to the final one, the blessed last Wednesday before November begins—aka, the day that Abbott Elementary unveiled its Halloween episode. Get your candy and costume ready. “Candy Zombies” is one of the greats. To set the mood, the entire...
Daily Beast
‘A Raisin in the Sun’ at the Public Is a Stunning Revival of an American Classic
Nineteen-fifty-nine, the year that Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun was first performed on Broadway, may seem an extremely long time ago. But in one of the best productions so far in this season of New York theater—all of 63 years later—a pristine new production of Hansberry’s classic play about family, racism, identity, and social mobility opens at the Public Theater tonight (to Nov. 20), directed by Robert O’Hara. How fresh it feels, painfully so. To be blunt: This is a must-see, a buy-a-ticket-right-now.
