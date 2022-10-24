Read full article on original website
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
El Paso News
El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
aarp.org
AARP New Mexico Offers Free Las Cruces Shredding Event
Looking to get rid of some old documents and clear out some clutter? Join AARP New Mexico and the Las Cruces AARP Chapter for a free shredding event, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Walmart Super Store parking lot, located at 571 Walton Blvd., in Las Cruces.
IBEC awards grant to rehab 9 miles of Rio Grande levee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (USIBWC) awarded a contract to rehabilitate 9 miles of its Rio Grande flood control levees in Doña Ana County, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas. IBWC officials […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unidad Park ribbon cutting ceremony
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant improvements at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave., will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Las Cruces City Council members, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City administrators will participate in the ceremony. Altogether, $1.45 million in improvements have...
KFOX 14
El Paso businessman raises wages to attract workers amid worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
KFOX 14
Over 400 students at Sageland Elementary School get new shoes in annual shoe giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation hosted its 19th B STRONG Shoe Giveaway on Thursday. This year’s recipient is Sageland Elementary School in the Ysleta Independent School District. Officials said 479 students received a new pair of athletic shoes. The distribution was made at...
KVIA
First native El Pasoan formally sworn in as U.S. CBP Port Director
EL PASO, Texas -- The first native El Pasoan to serve as Port Director in U.S. Customs and Border Protection History has assumed command of the El Paso Port of Entry. Port Director Ray Provencio was formally sworn in Tuesday morning at a CBP change of command ceremony. “I am...
El Paso News
Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
El Paso Democrats ‘deeply concerned’ about mailer targeting transgender community
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many El Pasoans recently received a campaign mailer about the transgender community, claiming President Biden and the Democratic Party are indoctrinating children. The mailers say Joe Biden and his allies are exposing kids to sexual and gender radical extremism in the classrooms. Some say, “Giving children medicines not indicated on […]
Las Cruces Police encourages proper drug disposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from […]
El Paso sees 300 percent increase in RSV cases involving children
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital is filling up with young children and infants who are suffering from a respiratory virus called RSV. Dr. Jeffrey D. Schuster, chief medical officer and pediatric cardiologist at EPCH, explains that RSV is a common virus across the world and usually shows up during the fall […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard
To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
