A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for James Corden either.” The trouble with the post was that McNally used a picture of former BA attendant Ellie Toyn without her permission to illustrate the anecdote which concerned a different, unnamed BA flight attendant. “Tell me how it's okay for this man to use an image of me without my consent in his drama with James Corden,” Toyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of McNally’s now-deleted post. “I’ve not worked for British Airways for over a year, yet he’s using my face as a cover for this story. This is vile behavior and completely thoughtless,” Toyn added. McNally replied to offer his “sincere apologies,” saying he’d “just wanted to use a random photo of a BA airline attendant.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO