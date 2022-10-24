Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin Wishes He Could Take Out Putin With a Dragon
Hot off the momentous season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon, author George R.R. Martin stopped by The Late Show Tuesday night. He was ostensibly there to promote his new illustrated history of the Targaryen dynasty, but in an extended chat with host—and fantasy fanatic—Stephen Colbert, he covered a lot more ground than that.
Daily Beast
‘Creative Genius’: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47
An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Daily Beast
George R.R. Martin Claims He’s Almost Done With the Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Book
George R. R. Martin, the author behind the wildly popular Game of Thrones series, is 75 percent finished with The Winds of Winter, the next installment series, Martin said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. “I think it is going to be a very big book,” Martin said. Despite rabid anticipation from fans, Martin hasn’t published a fresh installment to his saga since the debut of the Game of Thrones HBO series in 2011.
Daily Beast
Flight Attendant Furious After Being Sucked Into James Corden-Balthazar Drama
A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for James Corden either.” The trouble with the post was that McNally used a picture of former BA attendant Ellie Toyn without her permission to illustrate the anecdote which concerned a different, unnamed BA flight attendant. “Tell me how it's okay for this man to use an image of me without my consent in his drama with James Corden,” Toyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of McNally’s now-deleted post. “I’ve not worked for British Airways for over a year, yet he’s using my face as a cover for this story. This is vile behavior and completely thoughtless,” Toyn added. McNally replied to offer his “sincere apologies,” saying he’d “just wanted to use a random photo of a BA airline attendant.”
Daily Beast
‘Black Adam’ Made ‘The Rock’ Skinny. I’ve Never Been So Horrified.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t always have those massive, superhuman muscles. No, he was once one of us normal folk, with no curvaceous arms and no soccer ball-sized pecs. He was average. He was, simply, Skinny Rock. Okay, this isn’t true. Anyone who has watched Young Rock...
Comments / 0