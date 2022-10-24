Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election
He is as comfortable on television as on social networks and sports venues. Mark Cuban, 64, is the billionaire next door. The one who can be friends with the haves and the have-nots. His energy is contagious. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans. To this almost ideal pedigree,...
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
Jake Tapper calls this 'a flashing red light' for Democrats
CNN's Jake Tapper looks ahead to the upcoming midterms and explains why it's looking like Democrats will be disappointed with the results.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Daily Beast
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion. At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News...
NeverTrumper Rick Wilson on the midterms: "Democrats are about to pay a terrible price"
Next month's midterm elections may be the most important in American history. The outcome will determine whether America takes another decisive step toward fascism. These midterms are unprecedented, in the worst ways possible. They are the first national elections since Donald Trump and his followers attempted a coup on Jan....
Press: Time for Democrats to play the fear card
With early voting already underway, Democrats are still debating the best message for the midterms: Should they emphasize their many accomplishments so far? Or should they strike fear in the hearts of voters over what horrible things would happen were Republicans to win control of the House or Senate, or both?
Daily Beast
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Lindsey Graham’s ‘Ignorant as Hell’ Defense of Herschel Walker
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham's assertion that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate, calling it “insulting” and “ignorant as hell.”. Following yet another allegation that the staunchly anti-abortion Walker urged a woman to abort...
The Jewish Press
American Democracy Isn’t in Peril — So Long as Americans Talk to Each Other
American democracy, we have been told, is in grave peril. It’s a perspective we hear echoed dozens of times per day in the mainstream media: If this next election doesn’t go precisely how our hallowed elitists desire, surely tyranny will follow. As one of those sagacious experts, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, recently put it on Twitter, “It’s terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices.”
Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Suggests Biden, Warnock Behind Abortion Allegations
After a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview. “You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman...
Daily Beast
‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk Lugs a Sink Into Twitter Headquarters
Elon Musk made a splash at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, making an in-person visit ahead of a looming deadline to close his $44 billion takeover of the social media company. “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!” he tweeted alongside a nine-second video of his entrance, complete with the mogul dragging a full porcelain sink into the building. Musk also changed his Twitter profile description to “Chief Twit,” and his location to “Twitter HQ.” A judge has imposed a Friday evening deadline on the businessman to complete his acquisition, or else set a new date for his trial—brought in a lawsuit by Twitter after the 51-year-old attempted to back out of the deal—to resume. The company confirmed to the Associated Press that the video was real; company employees were given a brief heads-up about his visit, according to a CNN reporter. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that Musk told staff while at headquarters that he did not in fact plan to lay off 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce, contradicting a Washington Post report from last week.
Daily Beast
Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks to Meet With Jan. 6 Investigators
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks is set to meet with the Jan. 6 committee to give a deposition Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The former White House communications director’s deposition was first reported by The New York Times, which said she will sit for a transcribed interview with investigators. One of Trump’s longest-serving aides, her testimony comes after the committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capital riot voted to subpoena testimony from Trump earlier this month. The twice-impeached former president responded with a lengthy rant on Truth Social in which he reiterated his long-running claims that his election victory had been “stolen.”
Mehdi Hasan Wants Democrats To Attack 'Villain' Corporations For Spurring Inflation
Hasan tackled a topic that has been a major concern for Americans ahead of November's midterm elections.
Daily Beast
Liberals Didn’t Do John Fetterman Any Favors
John Fetterman’s campaign might be the first in history to unleash an October surprise on themselves. There’s a reason opponents wait until right before Election Day to drop opposition research: It’s devastating. This week, we were treated to a clinic on why it’s better to get bad...
Political Commentator Tucker Carlson Assails Anthony Fauci
Political commentator on Fox News, Tucker Carlson, is known to have assailed Anthony Fauci numerous times for his role in the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19 during former President Donald Trump’s and President Joe Biden’s administrations.
Jordan Klepper's Panel About A New Civil War Flies Off The Rails
"The Daily Show" correspondent gets a focus group to hash out the effects — with some unexpected results.
Comments / 2