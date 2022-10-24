Elon Musk made a splash at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, making an in-person visit ahead of a looming deadline to close his $44 billion takeover of the social media company. “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!” he tweeted alongside a nine-second video of his entrance, complete with the mogul dragging a full porcelain sink into the building. Musk also changed his Twitter profile description to “Chief Twit,” and his location to “Twitter HQ.” A judge has imposed a Friday evening deadline on the businessman to complete his acquisition, or else set a new date for his trial—brought in a lawsuit by Twitter after the 51-year-old attempted to back out of the deal—to resume. The company confirmed to the Associated Press that the video was real; company employees were given a brief heads-up about his visit, according to a CNN reporter. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that Musk told staff while at headquarters that he did not in fact plan to lay off 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce, contradicting a Washington Post report from last week.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO