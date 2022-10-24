ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion. At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News...
Press: Time for Democrats to play the fear card

With early voting already underway, Democrats are still debating the best message for the midterms: Should they emphasize their many accomplishments so far? Or should they strike fear in the hearts of voters over what horrible things would happen were Republicans to win control of the House or Senate, or both?
American Democracy Isn’t in Peril — So Long as Americans Talk to Each Other

American democracy, we have been told, is in grave peril. It’s a perspective we hear echoed dozens of times per day in the mainstream media: If this next election doesn’t go precisely how our hallowed elitists desire, surely tyranny will follow. As one of those sagacious experts, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, recently put it on Twitter, “It’s terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices.”
Herschel Walker Suggests Biden, Warnock Behind Abortion Allegations

After a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview. “You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman...
‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk Lugs a Sink Into Twitter Headquarters

Elon Musk made a splash at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, making an in-person visit ahead of a looming deadline to close his $44 billion takeover of the social media company. “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!” he tweeted alongside a nine-second video of his entrance, complete with the mogul dragging a full porcelain sink into the building. Musk also changed his Twitter profile description to “Chief Twit,” and his location to “Twitter HQ.” A judge has imposed a Friday evening deadline on the businessman to complete his acquisition, or else set a new date for his trial—brought in a lawsuit by Twitter after the 51-year-old attempted to back out of the deal—to resume. The company confirmed to the Associated Press that the video was real; company employees were given a brief heads-up about his visit, according to a CNN reporter. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that Musk told staff while at headquarters that he did not in fact plan to lay off 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce, contradicting a Washington Post report from last week.
Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks to Meet With Jan. 6 Investigators

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks is set to meet with the Jan. 6 committee to give a deposition Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The former White House communications director’s deposition was first reported by The New York Times, which said she will sit for a transcribed interview with investigators. One of Trump’s longest-serving aides, her testimony comes after the committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capital riot voted to subpoena testimony from Trump earlier this month. The twice-impeached former president responded with a lengthy rant on Truth Social in which he reiterated his long-running claims that his election victory had been “stolen.”
Liberals Didn’t Do John Fetterman Any Favors

John Fetterman’s campaign might be the first in history to unleash an October surprise on themselves. There’s a reason opponents wait until right before Election Day to drop opposition research: It’s devastating. This week, we were treated to a clinic on why it’s better to get bad...
