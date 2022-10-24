ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beaumontpd.org

Parent Advisory: Halloween Candy and Fentanyl

Beaumont, CA - As the Halloween holiday approaches, warnings are being sent from Federal and Local Law Enforcement agencies regarding the possibility of the lethal drug fentanyl being passed around in Halloween candy this year. While we have not received reports of this trend locally, we want to make sure we warn parents of the dangers of fentanyl and to be extra cautious this coming Halloween. Fentanyl is in our community and just like the greater Riverside County area, our law enforcement and fire department personnel are seeing firsthand the deadly effects of this potent narcotic. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid and just two milligrams can be deadly.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
aclusocal.org

Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA

CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Courts and District Attorney on Riverside County Criminal Case Dismissals

“There have been mass dismissals, and the courts have chosen to dismiss over 200 felony and misdemeanor criminal matters,” Riverside County District Attorney, Mike Hestrin, said. COVID-19 emergency orders, a generational deficit of judges and an overall lack of courtrooms. All this contributed to a massive backlog, around 2,800...
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases

Controversy continues over the more than 200 dismissed criminal cases in Riverside County. County judges cite a deficit of judges and available courtrooms. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the decision, saying they heavily disagree with the decision. “We have to focus on the crisis at hand and these are real The post RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Public harassment leads to 3rd arrest for YV man

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested for a third time on charges involving restricting or obstructing the arresting officers. Charles Pritchett – 37 – was reportedly harassing customers outside of a Stater Brothers in Twentynine Palms on Thursday, Oct. 20th . When officers located and approached Pritchett, he refused to drop an unknown liquid he was drinking, and then abruptly charged and then ran from deputies. Pitchett then concealed his hands and refused to show them. He was finally taken into custody after a Sheriff’s deputy deployed a taser and had a brief physical struggle.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man

A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station

A 25-year-old man allegedly started a fire inside the Hemet Police Station Wednesday, causing damage and culminating in a fight between the suspect and several officers, who ultimately subdued him. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Wednesday morning on suspicion...
HEMET, CA

