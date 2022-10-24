Read full article on original website
Related
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
beaumontpd.org
Parent Advisory: Halloween Candy and Fentanyl
Beaumont, CA - As the Halloween holiday approaches, warnings are being sent from Federal and Local Law Enforcement agencies regarding the possibility of the lethal drug fentanyl being passed around in Halloween candy this year. While we have not received reports of this trend locally, we want to make sure we warn parents of the dangers of fentanyl and to be extra cautious this coming Halloween. Fentanyl is in our community and just like the greater Riverside County area, our law enforcement and fire department personnel are seeing firsthand the deadly effects of this potent narcotic. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid and just two milligrams can be deadly.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
California Attorney General's Office Denies It Wants Kuehl Raid Evidence Destroyed
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the California Attorney General's office will ask a judge to order the Sheriff's Department to destroy any remaining copies of items seized or obtained during its investigation into alleged political corruption involving an LA County Supervisor. Villanueva claimed in a live streamed speech...
aclusocal.org
Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA
CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Courts and District Attorney on Riverside County Criminal Case Dismissals
“There have been mass dismissals, and the courts have chosen to dismiss over 200 felony and misdemeanor criminal matters,” Riverside County District Attorney, Mike Hestrin, said. COVID-19 emergency orders, a generational deficit of judges and an overall lack of courtrooms. All this contributed to a massive backlog, around 2,800...
RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases
Controversy continues over the more than 200 dismissed criminal cases in Riverside County. County judges cite a deficit of judges and available courtrooms. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the decision, saying they heavily disagree with the decision. “We have to focus on the crisis at hand and these are real The post RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Public harassment leads to 3rd arrest for YV man
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested for a third time on charges involving restricting or obstructing the arresting officers. Charles Pritchett – 37 – was reportedly harassing customers outside of a Stater Brothers in Twentynine Palms on Thursday, Oct. 20th . When officers located and approached Pritchett, he refused to drop an unknown liquid he was drinking, and then abruptly charged and then ran from deputies. Pitchett then concealed his hands and refused to show them. He was finally taken into custody after a Sheriff’s deputy deployed a taser and had a brief physical struggle.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
2urbangirls.com
West LA man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for harassing, targeting female doctors at VA facilities
LOS ANGELES – A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced today to 216 months in federal prison.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
newsantaana.com
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Who will you vote for in the OC...
Police Officer Locates Man in Vehicle with Gunshot Wound to Neck
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot in the neck in his vehicle Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, around 1:34 a.m. at the intersection of E 41st Street and Naomi Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within South Los Angeles. The victim drove westbound on 41st Street to Central where he...
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
80 kilograms of cocaine worth about $25 million seized with help of Arcadia K-9, police say
Eighty kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $25 million was seized Sunday with the help of an Arcadia Police Department K-9.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station
A 25-year-old man allegedly started a fire inside the Hemet Police Station Wednesday, causing damage and culminating in a fight between the suspect and several officers, who ultimately subdued him. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Wednesday morning on suspicion...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad tries to drown his toddler in pond after locking 5-year-old in vehicle, CA cops say
A father tried to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond at a California camp, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from San Bernardino was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and faces an attempted murder charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Twin Peaks Station. The man locked...
Comments / 0