There are a few types of slugs commonly found in Washington state that can find their way into your garden, patio, deck and even inside your home. Slugs can be found year-round in Washington and are more commonly seen in the winter, as during warmer months they hide under plants, boards and other shelters, Jim Kropf, Washington State University’s Pierce County natural resources program director, wrote in an email.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO