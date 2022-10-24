ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New ad highlights Washington candidate’s past behavior against staffers

A new campaign ad was released last week in Washington’s most expensive legislative race, targeting one candidate’s alleged history of past aggression towards legislative staff members. The News Tribune interviewed several of those staffers in 2017, and they provided details about their interactions with current 26th Legislative District...
Slugs are plentiful in WA, here’s how to keep them away from your home and garden

There are a few types of slugs commonly found in Washington state that can find their way into your garden, patio, deck and even inside your home. Slugs can be found year-round in Washington and are more commonly seen in the winter, as during warmer months they hide under plants, boards and other shelters, Jim Kropf, Washington State University’s Pierce County natural resources program director, wrote in an email.
