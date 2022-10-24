ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Flu cases on the rise in the La Crosse area

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The flu has officially made its way to our area and it has come early.

Health officials at Gundersen Health System say there’s usually only one reported case during this time of year, but with the number of cases that they are seeing now, we can expect a rough and early flu season.

“What we’re starting to see this year is, I’d say 15 to 20 cases of influenza which means that it is out there in the community,” said Infection Control Practitioner Megan Meller.

It’s not too late to stay protected against influenza and COVID-19 this year.

You can get a flu vaccine at the Gundersen Vaccine Clinic or get a COVID booster and flu vaccine at the same time when you go see your primary health provider.

