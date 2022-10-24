Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach from Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials became...
myfox28columbus.com
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
myfox28columbus.com
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
myfox28columbus.com
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
myfox28columbus.com
'Lifting Linden,' Columbus leaders, Linden neighbors discuss progress of community plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Post Office hosting weekly job fairs in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is gearing up for the holidays and looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers. Job fairs will be held every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 2323 Citygate Drive in Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council to host talks with small businesses on possible flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a large crowd turned out for a town hall discussion on a potential ban on flavored tobacco, including many who were turned away, Columbus City Council said it plans to have more talks with small businesses. Photos shared on social media Tuesday shows a...
myfox28columbus.com
Hard Mountain Dew now available in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Wednesday, Hard Mountain Dew is available in select Columbus stores as well as retailers across the state. Hard Mountain Dew initially launched in February and Ohio has been the brand's most-requested state on social media since it launched. Ohio is just the 10th state...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo welcomes newest mandrill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mandrill troop at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium just got a little bigger!. Malaika and Mosi welcomed their firstborn on Sunday, October 16. The Columbus Zoo said the baby is a boy but doesn't have a name yet. Malaika and the baby are doing...
myfox28columbus.com
Child rushed to hospital following bad accident in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials are on the scene of a bad accident in southeast Columbus Thursday morning. The accident happened at Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue just before 6 a.m. A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Noe Bixby Road...
myfox28columbus.com
The Climb: Ohio State releases hype trailer for Saturday's matchup at Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for just the second time this season Saturday when they head to Happy Valley to take on the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes released their hype video for the game Thursday night...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Rain clears ahead of trick-or-treat dates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain is coming to an end across Central Ohio this afternoon, but it’ll take well into the night before we get some good clearing. Sunshine will break through on Thursday and Friday. Plus, we’re looking forward to a beautiful Saturday in Columbus and State College.
myfox28columbus.com
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
myfox28columbus.com
Giant Eagle celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Market District stores in Hilliard and Powell
Giant Eagle recently celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of two new Market District locations. Paul Abbott discusses what makes these stores unique and the improved experience shoppers will see in each location. For more information, go to MarketDistrict.com.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
myfox28columbus.com
Ryan Day speaks ahead of Penn State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State is on the road this weekend to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa, while No. 13 Penn State is coming off a 45-17 win over Minnesota. Penn...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police officer who saved man from drowning to be honored at The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer who jumped into action and rescued a man who fell into an icy pond in February will be honored at the Ohio State-Michigan game. The Columbus Division of Police said Officer Stephen Asch was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease on Feb....
myfox28columbus.com
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700M for Wednesday's drawing; 5th largest in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched the six winning numbers in Monday night's drawing. Ahead of Wednesday's drawing, the estimated jackpot has climbed to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash value. The $700 million jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball...
myfox28columbus.com
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
