wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 25, 2022: How to watch tonight’s Gainesville mayoral debate
• WUFT News: How to watch the 2022 Gainesville mayoral debate. "Watch a live debate between Gainesville mayoral candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be held on Tuesday at the University of Florida Levin College of Law."
wuft.org
Gainesville mayoral candidates Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski spar in an acrimonious debate
Gainesville mayoral candidates, Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski, sparred on Tuesday in a debate sponsored by the Gainesville Sun and WUFT News at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. Between the two candidates, fruitful communication and healthy civil discourse were often degraded by accusatorial grandstanding as the...
wuft.org
Gainesville residents react to mayoral candidates’ debate
Some attendees at the Gainesville mayoral debate Tuesday night said they came away with a clearer picture of who they will vote for by Nov. 8. Others said they needed to hear the debate again. Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward feuded at the University of Florida Levin College of...
wuft.org
Local NAACP to pursue legal action for ‘deceptive’ political advertisements on single-member districting; GOP rejects accusations
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s chapter for Alachua County announced at a press conference Tuesday morning that it will pursue legal action against an advertising campaign that quoted political leaders of the local Black community to garner support for single-member districts, a referendum on November’s ballot.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County to combine parks, roads in surtax
Alachua County wants to combine its Wild Spaces Public Places (WSPP) program with road and affordable housing financing in a new full-cent surtax that, if passed on Nov. 8, would begin January 2023 and last 10 years. Voters approved a half-cent surtax, or sales tax, in 2016 to fund the...
wuft.org
Two Gainesville police advisory council members urge K9 unit be abolished
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two of seven members of Gainesville’s police advisory council recommended unsuccessfully that the police department’s K9 unit be abolished, signaling ahead of an upcoming city commission meeting the level of community outrage over this summer’s mauling of a man who lost his eye after a traffic stop.
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
Citrus County Chronicle
City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex
WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
Lowell Correctional launches program to better support pregnant, postpartum incarcerated women
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Women incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution in Marion County who are pregnant or postpartum are now able to take part in a first-of-its-kind program designed to support mothers and babies. The Florida Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that the recently launched lactation program supports the...
wuft.org
St. Peter Cemetery in Archer designated as a Florida Heritage Site
St. Peter Cemetery in Archer unveiled a state historic marker Saturday commemorating the sacred space as a Florida Heritage Site that will be preserved forever. About 120 people from the St. Peter and Pinesville communities attended the dedication ceremony to celebrate the rich history of their families. Laughter and prayer filled the venue at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church as community members told stories and celebrated the importance of preserving history.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
WCJB
Bus tracker shows hundreds of Alachua County School buses were late or no-shows this month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Late school buses have turned into no-show school buses for many students across the Alachua County School District. “About two weeks into the school year the bus driver quit, and then the bus just quit coming most of the time,” said Leonard Carter, Alachua County Public Schools parent.
wuft.org
Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
WCJB
Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents voice concerns on utility costs
Two residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of utilities in Ocala. “Everyone’s power bill went up a few months ago. My power bill now exceeds my mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous. Many years ago, Ocala Electric Utility offered budget billing, but not anymore. It would surely be helpful for a great many customers if OEU would reinstate budget billing,” says Ocala resident Elizabeth Bailey.
wuft.org
New jazz club and accomplished performer amplify Gainesville music scene
Smooth sounds of the saxophone and bold beats from the drums fill the air of Baby J’s Bar every night from Monday through Saturday, lingering in visitors’ ears long after closing. Since opening on April 26 and bringing jazz music to downtown Gainesville, this retro venue has become a hub for all styles from the boogie to the blues.
villages-news.com
One-legged man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ arrested with gun
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was arrested with a gun after violating an injunction and getting into an altercation over a dog. Mario Arteaga, 62, who lives in the Harbor Hills community in Lady Lake, was arrested Monday evening by Lake County sheriff’s deputies after violating an injunction obtained by his neighbor. Arteaga was taken into custody at Marion County Road and Saddle Ridge Lane in Weirsdale, not far from Harbor Hills.
wuft.org
In Williston, peanuts reign supreme
About 5,000 people turned out for the Central Florida Peanut Festival in Williston earlier this month. Festivalgoers celebrate one of the town’s main crops, crown a King and Queen and pig out on peanuts. Beyond honoring the harvest of the peanut, the festival serves a crucial financial role. “It...
wuft.org
Gainesville’s native son celebrated with a weekend of music
On this weekend of the late Tom Petty’s 72nd birthday, Heartwood Soundstage of Gainesville hosted and organized Tom Petty Weekend, a celebration of the late rock star’s greatest hits and stories. The celebration started Oct. 20, Petty’s birthday, and ended Oct. 22. On Thursday night, the weekend kicked...
