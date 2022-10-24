Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
State and local leaders examine Door County creative arts' impact
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- With $20.9 billion in overall economic impact in 2021, tourism in Wisconsin can be described as big business. People are spending money on many things, and a statewide push is on to examine the impact of the arts on the economy and more. From a calm...
Door County Pulse
A Change of Course at Martinez Studio
Earlier this year, Sandra and Wence Martinez listed the Jacksonport home of Martinez Studio for sale. The esteemed artists had planned to close their Door County location and focus on their studio in Sante Fe, New Mexico, and in Wence’s hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico. But the artists who were...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
Fox11online.com
Arts program is making a difference in patient care
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Bellin's Expressive Arts in Medicine (BEAM) Program takes a new approach to wellness and healing. The idea is to care for the whole person - mind, body and soul. BEAM offers live musical and dance performances to patients, their families and friends. The program also supplies art...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
Fox11online.com
Gov. Evers nominates Bay of Green Bay for National Estuarine Research Reserve
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The process in making a Green Bay site a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) took a step forward. Governor Tony Evers says he will nominate the Bay of Green Bay to become a NERR in a letter. The full nomination document will be submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in late November.
Fox11online.com
Grants will have a positive impact on women, girls in Green Bay area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nearly a dozen area nonprofits aimed at positively impacting women and girls received more than $81,000 in grants. The Women's Fund of Greater Green Bay issued the grants to the 11 nonprofits. The grant recipients are:. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay | Girls...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Making A Difference for the Freedom, Denmark communities
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Freedom High School alumni Nic and Nikki Smith donated their vehicle to the Freedom High School auto club. The Calumet County Veterans Service Office recommended a veteran in need. Several students got to work and replaced the alternator, belts and battery, installed all new brake components, added brand new tires, changed the oil, spark plugs and other needed fluids. Through this collaborative act of kindness, this veteran was able to drive away in nicely refurbished automobile.
Fox11online.com
Door County Y's capital campaign goal well within reach
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- The finish line is in sight for the Door County Y. The Heart of the Community Capital Campaign project has raised $9.9 million for the revitalization of the Door County Y Sturgeon Bay center. That leaves $350,000 left to raise of its $10.3 million goal. Campaign...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Casual to formal with one piece
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday gets you going casual with a jacket that can also dress up for an event. It matches perfectly with jeans or you can pair it with a skirt or dress. It’s also available in black at Furs and Clothing of Distinction where they can fit you from casual to formal in downtown Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
Door County Pulse
Plans Move Forward for Fleet Farm Development
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council gave final approval Oct. 18 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to General Commercial (C-1) in the area where Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The amendment changes the designation of about 40 acres of...
Fox11online.com
Thousands of brook trout to be released into Lakewood waters
LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Thousands of little trout are on their own in the Northwoods after being released into streams in the area. Inside the Lakewood Fish Hatchery, about 6,500 brook trout are getting ready to leave. "Moving day in northern Oconto County. We're working with our cooperator group, Northern Oconto...
Fox11online.com
Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee's Upcoming Wisconsin Store Touts Green Bay Packers Connection
Hy-Vee’s move into the Dairy State continues. The Iowa-based grocer is unveiling a new store in the town of Ashwaubenon near Green Bay on Nov. 8. The latest Wisconsin Hy-Vee is located at 2395 S. Oneida Street in “Titletown,” not far from the iconic Lambeau Field where the Green Bay Packers play. In fact, Titletown’s public plaza near the stadium has been renamed Hy-Vee Plaza.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Door County supper club owner emotional over fire damage
A non-profit and radio station group are taking nominations for families with children who need a brighter holiday. Radio station wants deserving family to have The Best Christmas Ever. Updated: 4 hours ago. "The Best Christmas Ever" campaign wants to make the holidays brighter for families who've fallen on tough...
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite three lost siblings with mother
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recognizing the good work of a crossing guard who helped reunite three lost children with their mother. Crossing guard, Tony Helminger, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School on Oct. 20. When school let out, he was...
Comments / 0