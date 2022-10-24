ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper pitches shutout to remain in district title hunt

The Cooper Cougars topped Plainview on Friday night 45-0 in what can be best described as a dominating performance. The offense looked good with almost 500 total yards, but the defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. It’s Cooper’s first shutout of the season, and their fourth shutout in the...
COOPER, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Western Athletic Conference officially opens new headquarters in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Celebrating its 60th anniversary during the current 2022-23 academic year, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has added another significant milestone to its league history: relocation. The WAC has officially opened its conference headquarters in the city of Arlington, less than five miles from a professional sports district that includes AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland

The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
glasstire.com

Asel Art Supply Announces the Closing of All Locations By the End of 2022

Asel Art Supply, a Texas-based art supply company, recently announced, via social media, the impending closure of all six of its locations by December 31, 2022. Originally founded in 1951 in Dallas by Kenny Asel, Asel Art Supply has been a longtime staple for artists across the state. In the mid-1960s, a second Dallas location was opened. Mr. Asel and his brother, Herb, oversaw the business until 1973, when they sold the company to a group of investors. In the mid-1970s, the business expanded with locations in San Antonio, Arlington, Fort Worth, Austin, and Lubbock (as Varsity Bookstore, a college bookstore serving Texas Tech University).
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
ADDISON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy