Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper pitches shutout to remain in district title hunt
The Cooper Cougars topped Plainview on Friday night 45-0 in what can be best described as a dominating performance. The offense looked good with almost 500 total yards, but the defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. It’s Cooper’s first shutout of the season, and their fourth shutout in the...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Western Athletic Conference officially opens new headquarters in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas – Celebrating its 60th anniversary during the current 2022-23 academic year, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has added another significant milestone to its league history: relocation. The WAC has officially opened its conference headquarters in the city of Arlington, less than five miles from a professional sports district that includes AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.
WFAA
Friday Night Football preview: #9 Desoto at #3 Duncanville
It's the game of the year in North Texas. Desoto at Duncanville. Nothing more needs to be said.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland
The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
What you need to know about Thursday night’s storms in North Texas
Thursday night football will be played around Texas ahead of the Friday night lights but it might be a wet one if that ball is being played around North Texas.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
glasstire.com
Asel Art Supply Announces the Closing of All Locations By the End of 2022
Asel Art Supply, a Texas-based art supply company, recently announced, via social media, the impending closure of all six of its locations by December 31, 2022. Originally founded in 1951 in Dallas by Kenny Asel, Asel Art Supply has been a longtime staple for artists across the state. In the mid-1960s, a second Dallas location was opened. Mr. Asel and his brother, Herb, oversaw the business until 1973, when they sold the company to a group of investors. In the mid-1970s, the business expanded with locations in San Antonio, Arlington, Fort Worth, Austin, and Lubbock (as Varsity Bookstore, a college bookstore serving Texas Tech University).
Check out the Dallas & other Texas restaurants that have the best chicken fried steak in the world: report
It's pretty obvious to Americans and those that frequently visit the U.S. that Texas is home to some of the best cuisines in the world.
Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small. Big Tex, big crowds, big football. That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering. Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it...
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 24-30
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth: Jackpot up to $700 million for Wednesday’s drawing
We wave goodbye to the State Fair of Texas, but happiness remains around Dallas-Fort Worth as the Cowboys handled the Detroit Lions on Sunday and some major money was won from the latest Powerball drawing.
WFAA
North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases
ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
This North Texas wine cafe is the new best place to have your Sunday brunch
They're starting a new brunch series called Beats and Bubbles and we are so here for it! It'll be every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They'll have a live DJ, $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer.
Don’t miss out on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Fort Worth
Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn't forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Texas, But Did Anyone Win The Jackpot?
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Texas.
