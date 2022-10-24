ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
The world lost a great one today.

Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.

Jordan was known for his acting roles in shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, The Cool Kids, Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story.

He played in a number of movies as well, like The Help and Ski Patrol, and made appearances in TV shows like Ugly Betty and Boston Public. He also was featured on the Brothers Osborne music video for “Not For Everyone.”

And he was also very close friends with the great Dolly Parton, and she was even featured on his 2021 southern gospel album Company’s Comin’ on “Where The Soul Never Dies.”

The album also featured the likes of country stars such as Brandi Carlile, TJ Osborne, Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde, Charlie Worsham, and Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

In a sweet post on Instagram earlier, Dolly referred to Leslie as her “lil brother,” saying that she is “as hurt and shocked as if I lost a family member”:

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him.

I know people always say, ‘Oh, they will be missed,’ but in this case that could not be more true.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother. Dolly.”

A very sad day, indeed.

Dolly and Leslie shared a special bond, as they were both East Tennessee natives, and Leslie was born and raised in Chattanooga:

This one just takes on a totally different meaning now:

Leslie also shared a very sweet birthday message for Dolly a couple years back, and they certainly make one heck of a pair.

He will be sorely missed:

Lisa Spay and Neuter
2d ago

I am truly sad about the loss of Leslie. What a darling sweet man he was. Such an amazing entertainer. Always made me smile. Such a terrible loss. This news is a gut punch. Bless your heart Leslie rest in heavenly peace

22
Jacqueline Skye Outlaw
2d ago

He recently lost one of the twin sisters and a month later, his mother passed. The doctors told him people actually die from a broken heart, he shares this in one of his social media posts . Maybe he died from a broken heart too. 💔 🕊 🕊 ❤ 💙 💜

21
sherry Hutchins
2d ago

I loved this man, he was so funny and sweet and so talented. Huge loss for us all, he inspired kindness.

16
