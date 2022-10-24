ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
FanSided

Kadarius Toney trade draws mixed reviews on Twitter for Chiefs

There’s no clear consensus to be found on Twitter when it comes to responses to the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR Kadarius Toney. There’s no denying that Kadarius Toney isn’t a risk-free prospect. While no player is a sure thing, Toney comes with a few more question marks than other wide receivers and those concerns are being lifted up among the mixed responses seen on Twitter in the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the New York Giants for Toney.
FanSided

State of the NFC East: Giants rise as Eagles remain in the penthouse

After their bye, the Eagles return to action and are still the class of the NFC. Despite being idle in Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFC East. Some might argue that they’re the best team in the NFL. Something is in the water in Philly right now. There’s a vibe in the air as the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series, the Philadelphia Flyers are starting their season on a high note, and the Philadelphia Union is doing their thing in the MLS Playoffs.
FanSided

KC Chiefs still have plenty of WR help in case of emergency

The Kansas City Chiefs still have plenty of wide receiver help on the practice squad even after releasing Daurice Fountain on Monday. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs made a minor move that came as quite a surprise with the release of wide receiver Daurice Fountain. It made more sense when it was revealed that Fountain had requested his release knowing that other teams would present greater opportunities for playing time. In that way, the Chiefs made a classy move as an organization to honor the wishes of a player—one who has been a solid teammate since he joined the Chiefs over a year ago.
