Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
Patrick Mahomes Appears to React to Kadarius Toney Trade
After Kansas City reportedly landed the wideout, he tweeted just a single gif.
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Kadarius Toney trade draws mixed reviews on Twitter for Chiefs
There’s no clear consensus to be found on Twitter when it comes to responses to the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR Kadarius Toney. There’s no denying that Kadarius Toney isn’t a risk-free prospect. While no player is a sure thing, Toney comes with a few more question marks than other wide receivers and those concerns are being lifted up among the mixed responses seen on Twitter in the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the New York Giants for Toney.
Former WR Steve Smith Sr. becomes Chiefs K Ball Specialist
Retired WR Steve Smith Sr. took a shot as the K Ball Specialist for the Chiefs in his quest to find the most interesting jobs in the NFL.
State of the NFC East: Giants rise as Eagles remain in the penthouse
After their bye, the Eagles return to action and are still the class of the NFC. Despite being idle in Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFC East. Some might argue that they’re the best team in the NFL. Something is in the water in Philly right now. There’s a vibe in the air as the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series, the Philadelphia Flyers are starting their season on a high note, and the Philadelphia Union is doing their thing in the MLS Playoffs.
FOX Sports
Chiefs dethrone Eagles atop Nick Wright's NFL Tiers entering Week 8 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright is joined by Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes to unveil the latest edition of Nick's NFL Tiers entering Week 8 of the NFL season. This week's edition features the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals rise to the top, the dethroning of an unbeaten team and the weekly placement of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the top.
KC Chiefs still have plenty of WR help in case of emergency
The Kansas City Chiefs still have plenty of wide receiver help on the practice squad even after releasing Daurice Fountain on Monday. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs made a minor move that came as quite a surprise with the release of wide receiver Daurice Fountain. It made more sense when it was revealed that Fountain had requested his release knowing that other teams would present greater opportunities for playing time. In that way, the Chiefs made a classy move as an organization to honor the wishes of a player—one who has been a solid teammate since he joined the Chiefs over a year ago.
How Chiefs exploited 49ers’ best defender (and his tendencies) in latest win
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa said the Chiefs “threw a lot at me” after KC’s 44-23 win. Here’s what he was talking about.
Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0