Helen Kathryn Byrd McKenzie, 84, of Galax, Va., passed away Oct. 24, 2022. She was born in Grayson County, Va., on Jan. 2, 1938, to Bruce Hampton and Imajean Chipman Byrd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy McKenzie, and a brother-in-law. She...

GALAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO