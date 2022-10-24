Sussex rental ordinance overhauled in effort to bring more affordable rental housing to county

Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn
Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
Beebe Healthcare CEO Tam named keynote speaker for State Chamber’s annual dinner
Dr. David A. Tam, CEO of Beebe Healthcare will be the keynote speaker at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 186th Annual Dinner on Jan. 9. The health care executive and Navy veteran became well known statewide after driving from California to Lewes in 2020, before the date he was slated to take over as Beebe’s CEO, and as Sussex County saw an outbreak of Covid-19 that for a time filled hospital beds.
Firefly Festival taking a break in 2023
Dover’s Firefly Festival will take a one-year break after a 10-year run,. Organizers made the cryptic announcement accompanied by a social media video. The festival has become a mainstay for a Dover-area entertainment economy that has seen the departure of one of two NASCAR weekends. Over the years, attendance...
