Sussex rental ordinance overhauled in effort to bring more affordable rental housing to county

Dr. David A. Tam, CEO of Beebe Healthcare will be the keynote speaker at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 186th Annual Dinner on Jan. 9. The health care executive and Navy veteran became well known statewide after driving from California to Lewes in 2020, before the date he was slated to take over as Beebe’s CEO, and as Sussex County saw an outbreak of Covid-19 that for a time filled hospital beds.

