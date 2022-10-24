Read full article on original website
Cedar Park City Council greenlights contractor for Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. The...
Round Rock officials approve contract for water master plan update to account for growth, rising costs
Round Rock Utility Department Director Michael Thane said the impact fee study requires an update on the status of the water system and needed projects in order to ensure that the fees are set to contribute appropriately to the cost of those same projects. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials...
Williamson County Economic Development Partnership hires executive director, receives $500K
The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a $500,000 contract for economic development during its Oct. 25 meeting. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Economic Development Partnership announced it hired an executive director Oct. 27, two days after the county's Commissioners Court approved a contract to fund the group $500,000 to help foster the region’s economic opportunities.
Q&A: Round Rock ISD board of trustees election candidates talk priorities in public forum
Community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the Nov. 8 Round Rock ISD board of trustees election in a public forum. (Haley Grace/Community Impact) Hundreds of community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the...
Orenda Education submits plans to rezone and expand Gateway Prep campus in Georgetown
The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding the rezoning of the Gateway College Preparatory School site to allow expansion. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) regarding the annexation and rezoning of 52.48 acres at its Oct. 25 meeting. The property, located at 3360 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, has housed the Gateway...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for San Marcos City Council places 1 & 2
Political signs cover the roadside of South Stagecoach Trail for the Nov. 8 election in San Marcos. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Two candidates are running for Place 1 on the San Marcos City Council, and two candidates are running for Place 2. Incumbent Place 1 Council Member Maxfield Baker is being challenged by Matthew Mendoza, a member of the planning and zoning commission.
Austin officials set new eviction, organizing protections for city renters
City Council reviewed several code updates related to city renters and landlords in October. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin leaders voted to establish new protections for renters aimed at staving off evictions and displacement, and allowing apartment complex residents to organize with their fellow tenants Oct. 27. The rewrites to portions...
post-register.com
Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼
Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
New management firm opens in West Lake Hills
Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Pflugerville officials approve construction contract for turn lanes at Rowe Lane, FM 685
Construction on new turn lanes at FM 685 and Rowe Lane will start in November. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Construction is set to begin on a project adding acceleration and deceleration lanes at the intersection of Rowe Lane and FM 685 in Pflugerville. Pflugerville City Council approved an approximately $1...
Crumbl Cookies planning first Round Rock location
A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35 Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not yet been set, a company representative confirmed. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35, Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not...
$669 million solar farm plan rejected for incentives in Bastrop County
The Elgin ISD board voted unanimously late Monday to reject a Chapter 313 application from an Austin company, Solar Proponent LLC.
Election Q&A: Austin ISD at large Place 9 candidates
Meet the Austin ISD District 9 candidates. (Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's 10 school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—districts 1, 4, 6 and at-large Place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for places 1 and 9 are both running for...
Georgetown Parks and Recreation to hire consultant for new recreation center
The Georgetown Recreation Center was expanded in 2009 for a total of 64,000 square feet. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation department received approval from City Council to move forward with a feasibility study for expansion of the current recreation center and potential construction of a new facility at a meeting Oct. 25.
LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Tuesday classes due to power outages
Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.
Construction on new Cedar Park public library to come in early 2023
Located in the center of The Bell District, Cedar Park's new public library is anticipated to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy city of Cedar Park) Construction on Cedar Park’s new public library is anticipated to begin in early 2023, Abheek Sarkar of Lake Flato Architects, the project’s developer, said at the Oct. 13 Cedar Park City Council meeting.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County vacates CR 412 for LCRA park access
The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to vacate County Road 412 in Spicewood during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The county will no longer maintain the road, which is owned by Krause Springs. The Krause family intends to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which...
austinmonthly.com
Staffing Vacancies Spell Trouble for Central Texas Schools
When I started teaching high school in East Austin in January 2007, my daily commute on I-35 took me past a billboard that read: Want to be a teacher? When can you start? The nonchalance of the ad always struck me as demeaning after I’d spent five semesters in UT’s rigorous teacher training program, but it was hard to ignore its accuracy. I took over for a person who resigned halfway through the year, and education’s high turnover rates were a key issue facing schools at the time. More than a decade later, nothing has changed.
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
