Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Economic Development Partnership hires executive director, receives $500K

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a $500,000 contract for economic development during its Oct. 25 meeting. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Economic Development Partnership announced it hired an executive director Oct. 27, two days after the county's Commissioners Court approved a contract to fund the group $500,000 to help foster the region’s economic opportunities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for San Marcos City Council places 1 & 2

Political signs cover the roadside of South Stagecoach Trail for the Nov. 8 election in San Marcos. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Two candidates are running for Place 1 on the San Marcos City Council, and two candidates are running for Place 2. Incumbent Place 1 Council Member Maxfield Baker is being challenged by Matthew Mendoza, a member of the planning and zoning commission.
SAN MARCOS, TX
post-register.com

Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼

Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
LOCKHART, TX
Community Impact Austin

New management firm opens in West Lake Hills

Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County vacates CR 412 for LCRA park access

The Burnet County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to vacate County Road 412 in Spicewood during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. The county will no longer maintain the road, which is owned by Krause Springs. The Krause family intends to lease the road to the Lower Colorado River Authority, which...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
austinmonthly.com

Staffing Vacancies Spell Trouble for Central Texas Schools

When I started teaching high school in East Austin in January 2007, my daily commute on I-35 took me past a billboard that read: Want to be a teacher? When can you start? The nonchalance of the ad always struck me as demeaning after I’d spent five semesters in UT’s rigorous teacher training program, but it was hard to ignore its accuracy. I took over for a person who resigned halfway through the year, and education’s high turnover rates were a key issue facing schools at the time. More than a decade later, nothing has changed.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
