Tulsa, OK

Veterans Senior Living Expo and Education Fair set for November 4th in Tulsa

By Russell Mills
 3 days ago
TULSA — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, along with a number of businesses and non-profit organizations, will participate in the inaugural Veterans Senior Living Expo and Education Fair early next month in Tulsa.

Allen Usry, himself a veteran with 30 years’ service, tells KRMG he first began working on issues related to senior living and veterans while still on active duty.

Upon retiring from the service, he experienced the difficulties of arranging living arrangements for members of his own family, and realized that he could combine his knowledge of military benefits with what he learned about senior living into an event that could benefit a lot of people.

He now works with Senior Star, a Tulsa-based company which operates several retirement communities, including two here in town.

He says the company has been fully supportive of his efforts to put the expo together, and he’s gotten support from the ODVA, as well as non-profits like Project Veterans Assistance, and businesses like OK Senior Law.

The free event is set for Nov. 4th, and will be held at the historic American Legion Post No. 1 near downtown.

For full details, and to register, you can visit the event page here.

