Jacksonville, FL

Albany Herald

Georgia vs Florida Betting Line Update

Hate week has finally arrived. Georgia and Florida will be facing off down in Jacksonville, FL for their annual neutral site rivalry matchup. Last week Georgia opened up as a 15.5-point favorite over Florida, but that number has now changed just five days prior to the game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit

Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
thecitymenus.com

Foxtail Soon Brewing in Peachtree City

Foxtail Coffee Co. will soon be serving their responsibly sourced coffees from all around the world in Peachtree City, Georgia. Foxtail is from Winter Park, Florida, which also serves as their first location. The new location in Peachtree City will be the second for Georgia. Their Newnan location opened in 2021 near the Coweta Crossroads Publix. Foxtail Coffee Co. is currently working on their buildout of the PTC location near Aldi in the former Porter Paints location.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta

Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
BHG

Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States

Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Melt Yard opening soon

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantafi.com

13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now

You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan

Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year

An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year. Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in […] The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

MARTA hires new chief from within

ATLANTA — The MARTA executive who has been serving as interim general manager and CEO since January has been named to the post permanently. The transit agency’s board of directors chose Collie Greenwood Thursday to head MARTA following a nationwide search.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA

