Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
Albany Herald
Georgia vs Florida Betting Line Update
Hate week has finally arrived. Georgia and Florida will be facing off down in Jacksonville, FL for their annual neutral site rivalry matchup. Last week Georgia opened up as a 15.5-point favorite over Florida, but that number has now changed just five days prior to the game.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Albany Herald
Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit
Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at one metro Atlanta location
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — If the one thing you’ve been wishing for from Chick-fil-A is a good, old-fashioned chicken wing, you’re in luck. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced Thursday that it is testing traditional bone-in chicken wings for a limited time at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
thecitymenus.com
Foxtail Soon Brewing in Peachtree City
Foxtail Coffee Co. will soon be serving their responsibly sourced coffees from all around the world in Peachtree City, Georgia. Foxtail is from Winter Park, Florida, which also serves as their first location. The new location in Peachtree City will be the second for Georgia. Their Newnan location opened in 2021 near the Coweta Crossroads Publix. Foxtail Coffee Co. is currently working on their buildout of the PTC location near Aldi in the former Porter Paints location.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta
Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
BHG
Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States
Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Melt Yard opening soon
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
atlantafi.com
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now
You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
AccessAtlanta
7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan
Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year
An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year. Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in […] The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Albany Herald
MARTA hires new chief from within
ATLANTA — The MARTA executive who has been serving as interim general manager and CEO since January has been named to the post permanently. The transit agency’s board of directors chose Collie Greenwood Thursday to head MARTA following a nationwide search.
After rescinding first pick, APS selects principal for new school
Terry Harness will lead a new Atlanta elementary school slated to open next year for Midtown-area students.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
