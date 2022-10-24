ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Woman, 23, dies after being struck by car in Sarasota

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car on Monday morning, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Police said the woman was hit just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

