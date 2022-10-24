Woman, 23, dies after being struck by car in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car on Monday morning, the Sarasota Police Department said.
Police said the woman was hit just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue.
She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
No other information was immediately available.
