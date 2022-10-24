ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
Healthy Vikings may get a Boost from Rookie Receiver

The injury report for the Vikings is an encouraging one. The Vikings appear to be remarkably healthy, with only a single name included: rookie receiver Jalen Nailor. Thankfully, Nailor’s hamstring injury doesn’t look too serious given that he was a full participant. Heading into the Cardinals game, Minnesota...
NHL Rumour: Minnesota Wild Defencemen Could Be On His Way Out

If there is one surprise team right now, it is the Minnesota Wild. Not getting off to the hot start everyone expected, concerns surrounding their future are in question. One player to watch out for is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Depending on how the season goes, he could become a trade target around the deadline.
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again

You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
Vikings Reportedly Shopping for Big-Name WR

The Minnesota Vikings employ Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor at WR, but they may want to get richer. The NFL’s trade deadline looms just five days away, and Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already displayed a profound affinity for trades with nine months on the job.
