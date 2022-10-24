ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens sustains $450,000 in hurricane damage

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — Somehow, none of the stained glass or other delicate items in the Peace River Botanical &amp; Sculpture Gardens gift shop were damage as Hurricane Ian ravaged other areas of the 30-acre property.

“It is a miracle that the gift shop was still there after the door blew open,” said the Rev. Bill Klossner, board president for the nonprofit that oversees the gardens. “Other areas of the garden weren’t spared.”

Shortly after the storm, volunteers spent hours removing downed trees, branches, fronds, flowers and repairing the gardens at 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. The 6-foot piles are being cleared by contractors.

Volunteers counted 215 lost 8-foot-or-higher trees, palms and oak trees. They lost 80-foot-tall bamboo trees and about 1,000 specimens including orchids, bromeliads and the entire the hibiscus garden.

Some trees will be replanted in other areas.

Seven large oaks were lost. Volunteers are revisioning the Cathedral Oak Color Walk.

Also damaged was the irrigation system, parking lot lighting and the admission booth and the garden community center building.

Hurricane Ian caused $450,000 in damage overall.

“Of that damage, $271,000 is not covered by either the $94,000 deductible or was uninsurable like the gazebo that blew off that’s in the observatory path overlooking the Peace River,” he said. “We started an online fundraising campaign to replace some of these structures.”

So far, $20,000 of the $271,000 goal has been raised.

American Farms donated 1,500 flowers that will be planted before the Nov. 1 re-opening.

The butterfly house screened area, greenhouse storage and one of three Tree Trellises sculptures was damaged.

“Tornadic winds sent the middle (20-foot tall and is 22 feet in diameter) fabricated rebar Tree Trellises into a spin,” Klossner said.

“It looks like an Etch A Sketch drawing carved into the concrete sidewalk,” he said. “You can tell just how the wind blew it down to the ground and moved it back and forth for quite some time. It’s the power of wind.”

Each of the three trees was planted with a different color of climbing bougainvillea. The board must decide if they want the sculpture to remain on its side or fix it. There were five sculptures damaged.

On Monday, Klossner cleaned the “Bibi On The Ball” by sculptor Carole Feuerman, of New York City.

Klossner said Feuerman’s human-like sculptures made in bronze and stainless steel, were in New York for the summer being refurbished. They were spared. He said like the water lilies and koi in the pond, the sculptures near the pond held up well in the hurricane.

Students from the Gator Wilderness Camp School are cleaning up the property along with other supporters. The gardens served recently as a supply distribution site to help the neighborhood.

After the event, items were brought to a hard-hit area in Arcadia.

Klossner said after the clean up and November reopening, volunteers will prepare for the Gardens Aglow event Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14, and Dec. 19-21.

Electrical outlets are being added to the gardens so thousands more lights can be seen on the holiday outing, which included roasting s’mores by a fire, hot cocoa, singing carols, and hanging out with Santa.

“We have hundreds of thousands of lights,” he said. “Unlike other botanical gardens, we don’t hire a company, we rely on a team of volunteers who make the gardens looks very nice for the holidays.”

Klossner said when the gardens opened five years ago, he told people to “come watch us grow” which could mean both the success of the gardens and the flowers and trees that grew there over the years.

“After this hurricane, I will say it again,” he said. “Come watch us grow. We just have to be patient.”

Punta Gorda, FL
