I-271 reopens after semi-truck catches fire

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Work to get I-271 reopened Monday went on for several hours after a semi-truck caught fire, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says the roadway is now clear.

According to the Mayfield Village Fire Department, the northbound lanes were closed due to that fire at I-271 and Wilson Mills Rd. The ongoing cleanup is what kept the highway closed.

Crews including firefighters, tow truck operators and transport specialists responded to the scene.

The initial closure happened around 4 p.m. and quickly the highway turned into a parking lot. The roadway was not reported clear until a little after 7:30 p.m.

There are word on any injuries at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

