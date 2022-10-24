ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

I-271 reopens after semi-truck catches fire

By Talia Naquin, Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Work to get I-271 reopened Monday went on for several hours after a semi-truck caught fire, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says the roadway is now clear.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

According to the Mayfield Village Fire Department, the northbound lanes were closed due to that fire at I-271 and Wilson Mills Rd. The ongoing cleanup is what kept the highway closed.
Crews including firefighters, tow truck operators and transport specialists responded to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIJlW_0il8Wwtt00
FOX 8 photo

The initial closure happened around 4 p.m. and quickly the highway turned into a parking lot. The roadway was not reported clear until a little after 7:30 p.m.

There are word on any injuries at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Perry Fire rescues person after pick-up truck crashes into ravine

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Perry Joint Fire District, they rescued a driver who crashed their pick-up truck into a ravine located on Blair Road Wednesday. Around 11:30 AM Perry Joint Fire District was dispatched to Blair Road for a vehicle that went off the road, over a hill, and down a 75 ft ravine into the Lake County Metroparks.
PERRY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Driver injured in Canton crash involving ambulance

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened in Canton Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and 11th Street SE around 11 a.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Braun Ambulance was heading west on 11th Street. It was responding […]
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

33-year-old Wickliffe resident dies in motorcycle accident

The Willoughby Police and Fire Departments responded to the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street (State Route 640) at 4:37 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The 33-year-old Wickliffe resident, identified as Devin Jazbec, was transported to University Hospital Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, where he was pronounced deceased.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy