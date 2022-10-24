ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU: Limited number of men's basketball tickets available

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego State University announced Monday that it has a "very limited supply" of 2022-23 men's basketball season tickets for sale, due to high interest in the No. 19-ranked team.

According to a news release, this year's season ticket package includes one exhibition and 16 regular-season games.

"This is the best and last guaranteed opportunity to secure seats to every SDSU home game for the upcoming season," according to SDSU.

Sports analysts are predicting that the SDSU Aztecs will win an unprecedented 15th Mountain West title, SDSU said.

During the non-conference portion of its home slate, the Aztecs will play Brigham Young, a longtime foe which reached the quarterfinal round of last year's National Invitation Tournament, along with NCAA tournament team Cal State Fullerton.

In the Mountain West schedule, season-ticket holders will be able to attend SDSU's nine-game home slate which features every team in the league except for Fresno State, which is not making a trip to Viejas Arena.

Bench reserve seating and a limited number of chair backs available for purchase, starting at $199 per season ticket, according to SDSU.

SDSU faculty and staff can purchase ticket packages at a discount. Those wanting season tickets may buy them at www.GoAztecs.com/MBBSeasonTix or call the Aztec Ticket Office at 619-283-7378.

