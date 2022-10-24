ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community remembers Hartland fire victims, steps up to help with donations

By Mary Jo Ola
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Hartland authorities identified the six victims following a fatal apartment fire as the local community comes together to offer support.

The victims include 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, two 3-year-old boys, and adults Connor and Jessica McKisick. All six lived in the same unit on Mansfield Court.

Police have said there is a criminal investigation. On Monday, TMJ4 News saw a Wisconsin Department of Justice crime scene response vehicle approach the scene as investigators work through what led to this tragedy.

Michael Hetzel stopped by with his mom to drop off a sign and teddy bear to add to the growing memorial. Hetzel said he was stunned to see his former middle school friend Natalie was a victim.

"She was such a caring person. She always had a good-hearted personality. She always cared and looked out for everyone else. She was so selfless," Hetzel said.

Hetzel said his siblings were friends with Sofina.

RELATED STORIES:

"She was a lot like Natalie, a spitting image just a little. She was really nice as well, got along with everyone. She was a social butterfly," Hetzel remembered.

Sofina was a student at North Shore Middle School.

Principal Michele Schmidt said their crisis team came together right away on Friday. Schmidt explained that they are following their students' lead and staffed counselors, extra psychologists, and therapy dogs for a day of remembrance.

"Just a very sweet girl, funny, artistic. I was going through my emails and most middle schools don't do this but last year on my birthday she gave me a card and candy so that's the sort of sweet student she was and she will be terribly missed," Schmidt said about Sofina.

GoFundMe accounts have popped up to help those impacted by the tragedy including one to help Natalie and Sofina's surviving family with funeral expenses.

The Village of Hartland announced it is collecting cash and gift card donations to help people who lived in the same building with immediate needs like clothing, food, and personal items.

