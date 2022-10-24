ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A Few Reasons Why You Should Move to Billings Montana

I moved to Billings back in January of 2019, after a sudden removal from a job down there (I wasn't the only one who got the can, basically everyone did... and I was there for 3 months). Since then, I have fulfilled my teenage dream of living in Billings (since I have been a Montanan my whole life) yet some people don't see the appeal in moving to Billings. Let me shed some light on what makes Billings MY choice to live in.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation

As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Five Halloween Events in Billings That Are Perfect for Adults

It's almost time for the spooky season to come to a close. But, if you don't have kids or want to do something without the kids before trick-or-treating, there is a lot going on in the Magic City for adults to celebrate one of the best holidays of the year. Get your costumes ready, folks! You're definitely going to need them when you attend these events. No kids allowed.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Best Bars in Billings for 21+ Halloween Parties

Halloween weekend isn't just for kids. Adults love to get in on the fun as well, and I always find it interesting how people's personalities seem to change when they're in a costume. I also enjoy seeing the time and effort revelers put into their costumes. A handful of bars around town are offering some pretty decent cash prizes too. Scroll down to see some of your best bets for adult Halloween fun this weekend in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Best Private High School in Montana

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Do Not Kill This Montana Creature, We Need Them

Okay Montanans, I’m not talking about rattle snakes, bison, or bears... This creature is infamous because cartoon characters have been created in its name. Some of these quirky cartoon names are Orbit-Weaver, Weavike, Weaverb in Pokémon. Here in Montana, we have tons of species of orb-weavers living among...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican

Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel

We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
BILLINGS, MT
