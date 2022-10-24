Read full article on original website
Remember Halloween Safety￼
As you prepare for Halloween, citizens are encouraged to keep fire safety in mind. According to NFPA, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries and $13 million in direct property damage. More than two of every five (44 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.
Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼
Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
Arizona grandmother sues after being arrested for serving food to homeless
Bullhead City, Ariz. (KLAS) -- A 78-year-old grandmother is suing Bullhead City after she was arrested earlier this year for serving food at a local park to people experiencing homelessness and financial hardship.
Coffee with Cops, Drug Take Back AZ￼
KINGMAN – On Saturday, October 29, the Kingman Police Department will be hosting a Coffee with Cops as well as the bi-annual DEA Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 East Andy Devine Ave, come by and drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs and have the opportunity to speak with officers and enjoy light refreshments.
Kingman man connected to at least six deaths, two others arrested
MOHAVE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities connect a young Kingman man to at least six deaths, including his own by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deaths of five others are linked to Hunter McGuire, 26. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said McGuire and his girlfriend Samantha...
Legal Notices for the Week of Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2022
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION ENTITY NAME: WINDSOR BEACH STORAGE, INC. ENTITY ID: 08046435. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic For-Profit (Business) Corporation DATE ON WHICH DISSOLUTION WAS AUTHORIZED: 12/28/2021. TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE / CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE: This dissolution WILL require a Certificate of Compliance from the Arizona Department of Revenue because either the for-profit corporation has commenced business or issued shares. ADOPTION AND VOTE: Approved by incorporators or board of directors without shareholder action, and shareholder approval was not required or no shares have been issued. /s/ Officer: Shana R Gutierrez 9/23/2022.
Trial dates set for three public-profile cases￼
KINGMAN – Mohave County Judge Doug Camacho and various attorneys spent about an hour on trial calendar management matters on Thursday afternoon, October 20. Schedules for three trials with public profiles were addressed. Parties agreed to a firm November 14 start date for the trial of Terry Fichtelman, Lake...
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
KRMC continues supporting our community with grant to Kingman’s Healing Hooves￼
KRMC is a wonderful yearly supporter of Kingman’s Healing Hooves (KHH) programs with grants including this year’s $8,500 for the fall 2022-summer 2023. The grant will be utilized to teach safe horsemanship for ages 4 and up, Equine Assisted Learning programs, Academy Horsemanship lessons for able body and riders with disabilities, equine care and safety through our unique out-reach programs and field trips to the facility.
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
Fiesta Bowl Charities builds new Fort Mohave sports complex
Fiesta Bowl Charities, along with partners BHHS Legacy Foundation, PNC Bank, Lerner & Rowe and KABOOM!, built a new, innovative playground and multi-purpose sport court in Fort Mohave, while also planting a new football field. Located in the Colorado River Valley, this is the 12th site for a Fiesta Bowl Charities playground legacy project over the last five years.
Lake Mohave drawdown will aid in harvesting razorback suckers￼
LAKE MOHAVE – The Bureau of Reclamation is lowering water levels in Lake Mohave to aid in harvesting razorback suckers (Xyrauchen texanus) from lakeside rearing ponds. The fish is an endangered species native to the Colorado River, and the drawdown is part of annual river operations which are timed to coincide with conservation activities for the fish. Lake Mohave will steadily lower from its current elevation of 637 feet above mean sea level (msl) to an elevation of about 633 feet msl by the week of Oct. 24 and will remain at approximately the same elevation for about one week. The lake level will begin to rise at the end of October and is estimated to reach an elevation of 639 feet msl by the end of November. Boaters should use caution when navigating the lake, as areas, especially downstream of Hoover Dam, will be shallower than normal.
Meteor seen streaking across the sky in Mohave County
A meteor was seen streaking across the Arizona sky in Mohave County. Ken Howard shared the video with us.
Pet adoption this Saturday￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Substation at 9880 Vanderslice Road in Mohave Valley on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two vans full of pets available for donation including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
Colorado River Museum has much to offer￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Truth, beauty, precision and, of course, history are hallmarks of every museum, and the Colorado River Museum, at Community Park, hits every mark. “Curators want to tell stories that engage the museum visitor, that inform while they entertain, and that relate to the museum’s community and mission,” said David Kramer, M.A., Public Historian.
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
Hungry man breaks into Dairy Queen￼
KINGMAN – A down on his luck Kingman man reportedly alerted police that he set a dumpster fire outside and that he was entering a closed business to eat some food. Sure enough, 32-year-old Mark Rogers was inside the Stockton Hill Road Dairy Queen when officers arrived at the property about 3:00 a.m. Friday, October 21.
Thunderbirds evenly matched at Mingus￼
The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School girls volleyball team traveled to Cottonwood to face off a talented and evenly matched opponent in Mingus High School. Their previous loss to Mingus was hurtful, but revenge was on their mind. The first set was evenly matched and displayed the equality each team...
Lee Williams scores nine touchdowns in blowout win￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School (LWHS) Volunteers offense put on a show for their home crowd, defeating Flagstaff 63-10. (Sr) QB Troy Edwards put together a solid game passing for 241 yds and four touchdowns. The Vols’ receiving core was electric again and unguardable with (Jr) Devin White and (So) Reily Feil both having nearly 100 yards each. D. White moved himself in the fifth ranking in yards for all receivers in 4A for Arizona. R. Feil also found himself moving up to ninth in the state. Offensive touchdowns were scored by R. Feil and Kruz Yocum with two each. D. White, Thomas Doxtader, Gabe Garcia and Izaiah Orozco all contributed with one touchdown each. The defense came up huge in the game also. Noah Petrauschke had a defensive touchdown with an interception return for a TD. The defense as a team had a total of four interceptions and one fumble recovery by Colton King in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut on Flagstaff. The Vols’ record is now 5-2 and looking to keep the winning mindset going as they travel to Prescott (5-2) this Friday night.
