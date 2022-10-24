ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Janitor Wanted In Sexual Assault Of Patient At PA Addiction Treatment Center, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Tavonte Tacore Tate Photo Credit: PA State Police

Police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a female patient at the Delaware County addiction treatment center where he worked.

Tavonte Tacore Tate, 29, a janitor at the Mirmont Treatment Center on Yearsley Mill Road in Media, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was asleep and sexually assaulted her around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 24, Pennsylvania State Police said.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, an arrest warrant was issued for Tate on charges of aggravated incident assault (without consent), aggravated indecent assault (complainant is unconscious), indecent assault, and indecent assault (without consent).

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim of a similar crime while at the Mirmont Treatment Center between mid-August and Sept. 24, is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police – Media Barracks, Criminal Investigation Unit at 484-840-1000 or 610-558-7080.

You can also anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

