SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 64-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained last week after being struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls. According to police, the man, who was in a wheelchair had been attempting to cross the street near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue last Wednesday, October 20th, when the accident occurred. The 39-year-old driver of the vehicle did not see him. Officer Sam Clemens said today, the man has passed away. No tickets or citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing. Drugs, alcohol, or speed did not appear to be contributing factors.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO