Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee in South Dakota
Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls.
South Dakota Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Murder in Austin
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A South Dakota man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for a murder in Austin last year. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree unintentional murder charge in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris. He was shot to death in his Austin home on July 5 of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other second-degree murder charges against Nunez.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities seeking information in Tuesday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public for more information on a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash the left one person dead on Tuesday, October 25. Authorities say Aaron Exendine, 33, was killed in the crash at Highway 42...
KELOLAND TV
Phoumy enters not guilty plea, Aberdeen garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 26 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. Now the suspect, 26-year-old Chris Phoumy, has entered a not guilty plea after being indicted on nine counts of sexual contact with children by a grand jury in Lincoln County.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls man accused of stabbing three people
A Sioux Falls man is facing attempted murder charges after attacking three people with a knife. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Thirty-one-year-old Michael Pettigrew is charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the suspect...
kelo.com
Man arrested for DUI in Harrisburg was five times the legal limit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop Wednesday morning in Harrisburg resulted in a DUI arrest after the driver was found to be nearly five times above the legal limit. Even more surprising is that the stop took place just after 7 A.M. The driver, a 30-year-old male...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls man acquitted of manslaughter in fatal shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A jury in Sioux Falls has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a fatal shooting that happened during a struggle for a gun. Jurors deliberated late into Monday night before finding 34-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of possession a firearm as a felon, but acquitting him of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
siouxcountyradio.com
Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured
A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after man steals phone from woman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man faces a list of charges after taking a woman’s cell phone. Around 7 Sunday morning, people say the victim was walking in a hotel parking lot on Carolynn Avenue when a man got out of a car and approached her with a knife.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after stabbing 3 over weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend. Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Two face drug-related charges after stop
ASHTON—Two North Las Vegas residents were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, near Ashton. The arrests of 38-year-old Rickey Darron Favors and 40-year-old Rashonda Harper stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Cadillac for speeding and two equipment violations on the Highway 60 expressway at the 250 Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigate residential burglary
The Brookings Police Department is investigating a residential burglary. Detective Adam Smith says it happened sometime between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM on Friday. He says an unknown person or persons forced entry into a residence in the 800 block of Steamboat Trail. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
dakotanewsnow.com
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday. Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago. While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KELOLAND TV
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
kelo.com
Man in wheelchair/vehicle crash last week in Sioux Falls has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 64-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained last week after being struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls. According to police, the man, who was in a wheelchair had been attempting to cross the street near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue last Wednesday, October 20th, when the accident occurred. The 39-year-old driver of the vehicle did not see him. Officer Sam Clemens said today, the man has passed away. No tickets or citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing. Drugs, alcohol, or speed did not appear to be contributing factors.
