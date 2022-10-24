ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD looking at putting overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District is looking at putting the overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools. Thursday night trustees met to discuss a hefty agenda including adding Narcan and the latest findings of its intruder detection audit. Board members say fentanyl overdoses from neighboring districts have motivated...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines

We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Austin emerges as 9th best family-friendly city in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has five cities in the top 20 most family-friendly with Austin ranking 9th in the state and nationally, according to an analysis by StorageCafe. The company analyzed the U.S.'s 100 largest cities on 29 metrics ranging from crime rates and school systems to housing costs and the number of restaurants per capita.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APH closing Metz Elementary School COVID-19 testing site

Austin Public Health will close its remaining COVID-19 testing site effective Thursday. In February of this year, APH consolidated multiple testing sites to the Metz Elementary School campus as testing and vaccines became more widely available. The PCR testing site was federally funded and ran seven days a week. PREVIOUS...
AUSTIN, TX

