Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD 2 in Pflugerville introduces new EMS telehealth program
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Travis County Emergency Services Department No. 2 has the goal of speeding up 9-1-1 call response times. A new telemedicine program aims to help paramedics respond to emergencies quickly and free up ambulances that don't need to go to the emergency room. This new telehealth service...
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD looking at putting overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District is looking at putting the overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools. Thursday night trustees met to discuss a hefty agenda including adding Narcan and the latest findings of its intruder detection audit. Board members say fentanyl overdoses from neighboring districts have motivated...
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
CBS Austin
Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines
We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville residents seek to put proposition on May 2023 ballot over emergency services
AUSTIN, Texas — A battle over emergency services is brewing in Pflugerville. Frustrated residents are pushing back against Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2. A local group is petitioning to reduce the sales tax from the department and give tax control to the city. While Pflugerville voters are...
CBS Austin
VIDEO: Uvalde families call on DPS director to resign during Texas PSC meeting
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Public Safety Commission is holding a meeting at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin on Thursday. They’ll be hearing an update on the deadly school shooting in Uvalde from Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw. Many of the victims’ family members have...
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
Affidavit: High-profile gang subset ‘controls’ downtown drug market
According to a drug arrest affidavit from earlier this week, gang drug activity has led to an increase in violent crimes including assault, robberies and murders in downtown Austin.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
Texas State sued for withholding data on student discipline for marijuana offenses
Who is being disciplined for marijuana offenses at Texas State University and who is not? That's the question at the center of a lawsuit filed against the university.
CBS Austin
APD says 11 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition turned in during Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said 11 firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered on Tuesday during the Gun Surrender Program. The initiative, which resumed this year after a two-year hiatus, aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on securing firearms. ALSO | Police arrest man accused...
Austin woman trying for baby says Texas abortion law nearly caused her death
Amanda experienced complications in her pregnancy that meant she was inevitably going to lose her baby and threaten her life. But because of Texas' abortion law, the family had no choice but to wait until that miscarriage happened or wait until Amanda was sick enough doctors thought she could die.
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
CBS Austin
Austin emerges as 9th best family-friendly city in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has five cities in the top 20 most family-friendly with Austin ranking 9th in the state and nationally, according to an analysis by StorageCafe. The company analyzed the U.S.'s 100 largest cities on 29 metrics ranging from crime rates and school systems to housing costs and the number of restaurants per capita.
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
KWTX
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35. During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage. The 32-year-old was taken into custody...
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
CBS Austin
APH closing Metz Elementary School COVID-19 testing site
Austin Public Health will close its remaining COVID-19 testing site effective Thursday. In February of this year, APH consolidated multiple testing sites to the Metz Elementary School campus as testing and vaccines became more widely available. The PCR testing site was federally funded and ran seven days a week. PREVIOUS...
Austin police past and present sound alarm on ripple effects of defunding police: 'It's crushing morale'
Members of the Austin Police Department past and present told Fox News Digital that morale has cratered and policing has been hampered after the city defunded the police.
Comments / 2