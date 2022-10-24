ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’

The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
Latest Horror News: One of the genre’s scariest movies is now available to stream as a Halloween sleeper hit makes a strong resurgence

That’s right, folks, the pumpkin lattes are deliciously brewing, the air is as crisp as ever, and the Christmas decorations thankfully remain in the darkest part of the basement — for now, at least. So, with the Halloween festivities in full effect, we have one final question: Who you gonna call? We Got This Covered! In the days leading up to the spookiest holiday of the year, it’s time for another daily horror roundup — and we promise this one is full of scares, flairs, and everything in between. Over the last 24 hours, genre veterans have reveled in the emergence of one of the hottest horror films of the year, which is now available on streaming, while a festive sleeper hit crawls out of its giant-sized pumpkin hideaway.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
An unintentionally creepy family-friendly Disney dud continues to get side-eyed and slated

Disney cornered the market on family-friendly entertainment a long time ago, but even the all-powerful Mouse House isn’t free from making the odd major misstep or two, of which 1999’s Inspector Gadget can definitely be considered a prominent example. The blockbuster adaptation of the beloved animated series came...
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date

It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
Kanye West somehow manages to find humor in his career suicide by cutting ties with himself

Ye is now radioactive. After a slew of antisemitic ramblings, the companies he was partnered with have dropped him like a hot rock. Adidas, Balenciaga, TJ Maxx, Christies, Foot Locker, Gap, Vogue, and talent agencies UTA and CAA have all announced they’ll either no longer work with him or stock Yeezy-brand products. On top of all that, his controversial Donda Academy is now closed “with immediate effect”.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ adds ‘The Good Place’ star to cast

The already stacked cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has added yet another star, with William Jackson Harper joining the threequel. Harper, best-known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on The Good Place, is the latest comedic talent to join the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe with him now confirmed to be part of Peyton Reed’s trilogy ending film. According to Variety, the Emmy-nominated actor has been cast in an incredibly secretive role which Marvel has refused to comment on.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return

The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite

With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Horror fans rue great movies ruined by one insufferable character

It doesn’t just happen to horror fans; everyone has that one movie that springs to mind whenever someone mentions an insufferable character. If it weren’t for the irritating antics of one singular personality, a lot of movies — specifically in the realm of horror — would be much easier on the eyes and a lot less aggravating.

