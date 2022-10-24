Read full article on original website
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
A brilliantly chilling horror considered one of the best of the year returns to terrify on streaming
Horror is undoubtedly an ever-popular genre that keeps viewers coming back for more, and with a year as groundbreaking for horror as 2022, it’s certainly no major shock that genre fanatics have been eager for a particular spooky feature to make its long-awaited debut on streaming — and that would be in reference to Barbarian.
Latest Horror News: One of the genre’s scariest movies is now available to stream as a Halloween sleeper hit makes a strong resurgence
That’s right, folks, the pumpkin lattes are deliciously brewing, the air is as crisp as ever, and the Christmas decorations thankfully remain in the darkest part of the basement — for now, at least. So, with the Halloween festivities in full effect, we have one final question: Who you gonna call? We Got This Covered! In the days leading up to the spookiest holiday of the year, it’s time for another daily horror roundup — and we promise this one is full of scares, flairs, and everything in between. Over the last 24 hours, genre veterans have reveled in the emergence of one of the hottest horror films of the year, which is now available on streaming, while a festive sleeper hit crawls out of its giant-sized pumpkin hideaway.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
An unintentionally creepy family-friendly Disney dud continues to get side-eyed and slated
Disney cornered the market on family-friendly entertainment a long time ago, but even the all-powerful Mouse House isn’t free from making the odd major misstep or two, of which 1999’s Inspector Gadget can definitely be considered a prominent example. The blockbuster adaptation of the beloved animated series came...
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date
It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
Kanye West somehow manages to find humor in his career suicide by cutting ties with himself
Ye is now radioactive. After a slew of antisemitic ramblings, the companies he was partnered with have dropped him like a hot rock. Adidas, Balenciaga, TJ Maxx, Christies, Foot Locker, Gap, Vogue, and talent agencies UTA and CAA have all announced they’ll either no longer work with him or stock Yeezy-brand products. On top of all that, his controversial Donda Academy is now closed “with immediate effect”.
Simu Liu’s comments on Chadwick Boseman at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere spark outrage among fans
Marvel superstar Simu Liu is receiving backlash from fans for seemingly benign comments he made on the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere when discussing the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Sporting an all-black fitted suit and matching black spectacles, Liu expressed his excitement at seeing how the...
A turgid spy thriller that aimed for sequels but missed by a mile thwarts World War III on streaming
The ratio of blockbuster action thrillers that come to theaters with the intention of launching a franchise compared to those that actually succeed is awfully skewed, but there was genuine hope that American Assassin could buck the trend and become a mid budget R-rated series with the potential to carry on for a long time.
Spooky Season queen Vanessa Hudgens mimics Natalie Portman for another epic Halloween costume
Vanessa Hudgens has nailed another epic spook season with her latest Halloween costume celebration. This year the Tick, Tick…Boom! star fully channeled the look of Natalie Portman’s “White Swan” character from the 2010 Darren Aronofsky psychothriller, Black Swan. Hudgens was joined by a passel of friends...
A fan favorite horror that peaked with its very first scene marks 20 years of disappointment
Maintaining a level of consistent quality from beginning to end is one of the minimum requirements necessary in creating a popular and well-received movie, but the team behind 2002’s Ghost Ship didn’t get the memo. That’s not to say director Steve Beck’s supernatural nightmare is an abject failure...
Leslie Jordan bought his first-ever home this year, and fans are besides themselves all over again
The untimely passing of Leslie Jordan has left fans feeling heartbroken as they reflect upon the incredible legacy he leaves behind. An actor with more than 130 credits to his name, he stole our hearts in everything from American Horror Story to Call Me Kat — and even the WGTC favorite, Reba.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ adds ‘The Good Place’ star to cast
The already stacked cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has added yet another star, with William Jackson Harper joining the threequel. Harper, best-known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on The Good Place, is the latest comedic talent to join the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe with him now confirmed to be part of Peyton Reed’s trilogy ending film. According to Variety, the Emmy-nominated actor has been cast in an incredibly secretive role which Marvel has refused to comment on.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return
The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Horror fans rue great movies ruined by one insufferable character
It doesn’t just happen to horror fans; everyone has that one movie that springs to mind whenever someone mentions an insufferable character. If it weren’t for the irritating antics of one singular personality, a lot of movies — specifically in the realm of horror — would be much easier on the eyes and a lot less aggravating.
‘Ant-Man 3’ theorists are confident they’ve figured out how Kang stages his multiversal takeover
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come under regular fire for being the franchise’s most disjointed and disconnected round of storytelling yet, but if the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania theorists prove to be correct, then the kickoff to Phase Five is poised to finally start bringing everything together at last.
